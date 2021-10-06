Oceania Cruises Unveils 2023 Europe & North America Collection

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line opened its recently unveiled 2023 Europe and North America Collection of voyages for sale to the general public. Featuring seven ships sailing 179 itineraries, which call on more than 260 ports, this new collection is the line's most expansive and diverse offering to date.

Charting the alluring coastlines of the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Baltic & Scandinavia, Alaska, Canada, and the Colonial Americas, each voyage is a masterpiece of exploration that reveals iconic cities, off-the-beaten-path villages, and dramatic, unspoiled natural wonders.

"These new voyages are ideal for discerning travelers seeking to re-discover the world," stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises. "Whether they are retracing familiar paths or setting off to uncharted territories, they will find endearing smiles, enthralling cultural elements, and fascinating culinary experiences."

Featuring 30 to 50 percent more time in port than premium cruise lines, this new collection of itineraries features 190 overnight/multi-day stays in both marquee and boutique ports of call along with hundreds of evening and late-night departures, all of which afford guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history, culture, and cuisines of the destinations.

2023 Europe and North America Collection Highlights

Voyages range in length from 7 to 56 days

Nine new, off-the-beaten-path ports of call: Kalundborg, Denmark ; Nordfjordeid, Norway ; Oban, Scotland ; Runavík ( Faroe Islands ), Denmark ; Torbay, UK ; Limnos, Greece ; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia ; Lipari, Italy ; Eastport, Maine

57 Grand Voyages promise epic exploration opportunities

The ultimate in small-ship Mediterranean immersion with 102 itineraries from which to choose

More than 40 cruises and Grand Voyages to the Holy Lands of Israel and Turkey

Riviera offers 14 voyages to the British Isles, Ireland , Iceland , Norwegian Fjords and Greenland

Marina reprises her perennial series of Baltic capitals and Russia voyages with more than a dozen sailings

The inaugural season of Vista with 18 voyages in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Holy Lands, British Isles, and Colonial Americas

Regatta sails 13 Alaska cruises ranging from 7 to 20 days

Insignia and Vista offer 14 departures from New York , Montreal , and Boston focusing on the Canadian Maritimes, Colonial Americas, and Bermuda

Top 10 Highlighted Voyages from the 2023 Europe and North America Collection

Picturesque Mediterranean | April 14, 2023

Riviera: Venice to Barcelona, 10 Days

A truly outstanding showcase of culture, history, and exquisite cuisine is on display with nine ports of call in Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, Italy, and France.

Turkish & Hellenic Gems | May 4, 2023

Marina: Athens to Istanbul, 7 Days

This voyage overflows with history as it focuses entirely on Greece and Turkey with calls in Ephesus, Bodrum, Antalya, Rhodes, and Mykonos and culminates with an overnight stay in sultry Istanbul.

Scandinavia & Baltic Allure | June 2, 2023

Marina: Amsterdam to Copenhagen, 12 Days

Discover the ultimate expression of the beauty and wealth of culture that the great Baltic capitals are known for with cities like Oslo, Aarhus, and Berlin. An overnight in St. Petersburg offers the special opportunity to experience the White Nights festival in all its glory.

British Isles Discoveries | June 11, 2023

Riviera: London to Belfast, 18 Days

An intriguing blend of marquee ports like Edinburgh, Belfast, and Dublin blended with off-the-beaten-path ports such as Killybegs in Ireland and Kirkwall on the Orkney Islands offers numerous surprises as the voyage explores a total of 16 ports in 18 days.

Vikings, Fjords & Legends | July 1, 2023

Marina: Oslo to London, 10 Days

Sailing the return route of the Vikings, this voyage is a virtual kaleidoscope of fascinating history and fairytale landscapes. Exploring the best of Norway and the Baltic capitals, cosmopolitan flair is keenly balanced with natural splendor and the unparalleled majesty of the Norwegian fjords.

Greenland & Nordic Gems | July 21, 2023

Riviera: Reykjavik to Oslo, 15 Days

Nature takes center stage on this cruise showcasing the geysers and hot springs of Iceland, unspoiled glaciers of Greenland, ancient archipelagoes in the North Sea, and the unspoiled beauty of southern Sweden and Norway.

Alaska & California Treasures | September 7, 2023

Regatta: Vancouver to Los Angeles, 20 Days

All of the premier Alaska ports, Hubbard Glacier, the Inside Passage, Astoria and an overnight in San Francisco come together in a great adventure brimming with variety and contrasts.

Legendary European Adventure | September 26, 2023

Riviera: Amsterdam to Venice, 34 Days

This voyage encompasses the most iconic destinations of Europe's North Atlantic and northern Mediterranean coasts with overnights in Bordeaux and Venice, plus Bilbao, Lisbon, Seville, Barcelona, Provence, Portofino, Florence, Dubrovnik, and more.

Holy Land & Aegean Majesty | October 6, 2023

Nautica: Jerusalem to Rome, 11 Days

Experience 360 degrees of history with standout classics such as Rhodes, Ephesus, Athens, and Santorini, plus an overnight in Jerusalem, capped off with the inescapable allure of Sicily and the enigma that is Naples.

Canada & New England Charms | October 19 & October 30, 2023

Insignia: Boston to Montreal, 11 Days

Incomparable fall foliage, romantic storybooks ports and a bounty of American and French culinary experiences define this itinerary that showcases the crossroads of European and American history.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Vista Class ship on order for delivery in 2025.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

