Overhaul Expands Risk Management Expertise with Appointment of Annemarie Brennan to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul, the industry's first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security solution for the world's leading brands, today announced the appointment of Annemarie Brennan, Executive Vice President & General Counsel with Emids Technologies, as an independent member of Overhaul's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Brennan's appointment brings the Overhaul Board to five members.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Annemarie to the Overhaul Board," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. "Annemarie brings a diverse and impressive skill set to our team, and her deep legal counsel and risk management expertise will be instrumental as Overhaul continues to monitor for, evaluate and mitigate risks within the supply chain space. Her addition will further solidify Overhaul's position as a global leader in supply chain technology solutions and we are very much looking forward to her future contributions."

Based out of New Jersey, Brennan is currently EVP & General Counsel with Emids Technologies, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions to the healthcare industry. She brings more than 25 years of experience to the Board, with her business-focused guidance and thought leadership supporting her clients' growth while providing pragmatic risk management guidance. Her previous roles will help her to uncover emerging trends across industry and priority verticals, while subsequently providing a unique viewpoint to supply chain related matters to better analyze commercial risks. Prior to Emids, Brennan worked with Sivantos Inc., the former audiology division of Siemens Healthcare, and spent more than 10 years in private practice. Brennan earned her law degree from Vermont Law School and her bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island.

"I'm thrilled to join the Overhaul Board," said Annemarie Brennan. "Supply chain has become an everyday discussion for so many companies with key decisions now rising to the executive level. Current complexities throughout the industry are having tremendous impacts on businesses - from their bottom line to how they service their customers. Companies need to better anticipate risks on the horizon and it's a pleasure to work with Overhaul in helping to achieve that."

"Annemarie will be a great addition to our board," Jim Preuninger, Chairman of the Overhaul Advisory Board. "Annemarie's diverse background will bring in a new way of thinking to the board, one that helps with out-of-the-box thinking to ensure Overhaul stays not one, but many steps ahead of unknown challenges by anticipating potential needs and developing strategies that deliver the most advanced tech solutions to solve the supply chain challenges of today and tomorrow."

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry's first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gordon Food Service, and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

