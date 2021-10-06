RTA Launches ISP Wholesale With Zane Smith Motorsports At WISPAPALOOZA

HOUSTON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) teams with Zane Smith, NASCAR Truck Series Driver, to launch its Internet Service Provider (ISP) Wholesale Service Offerings in Las Vegas at the upcoming WISPAPALOOZA at the Paris hotel on October 13th.

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK™ is comprised of more than 13,000 fiber route miles across the United States and provides wholesale gigFAST INTERNET™, gigFAST CLOUD™ and will soon offer gigFAST TV™ and gigFAST VOICE™ services.

With Zane Smith in the NASCAR Round of 8 playoffs, RTA felt Zane shares their same need for speed. As Zane continues to advance towards a 2021 Championship, RTA recently added more speed to its nationwide fiber network by upgrading to 100 gig links between Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Donald Workman, RTA Co-Founder and COO, said, "We are extremely excited Zane will be taking part in launching RTA's Wholesale Services at WISPAPALOOZA in Las Vegas. We believe Zane shares many of the competitive qualities which RTA provides its customers and are cheering for him to win the NASCAR Camping World Championship."

Industry IPTV and ISP veteran Frank Befera has joined RTA to lead RTA's Wholesale services. Frank Befera, RTA Director stated: "I am extremely excited to join RTA on their mission to bring gigFAST INTERNET to rural America. We are looking forward to launching RTA's ISP Wholesale Group with Zane and meeting many of our customers at WISPAPALOOZA."

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK™ provides affordable internet connectivity to rural America; enabling rural internet providers, businesses and residents gigFAST INTERNET™ for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

About Zane Smith Motorsports, LLC. (ZS)

With more than 100 wins to his name, Zane Smith has an accomplished resume in venues from Karts to Legends cars to Super Late Models to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Zane rejoined GMS Racing for the 2021 season in pursuit of his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title. Through the 15-race regular season, Zane accumulated ten Top-10's in route to earning a spot in the ten team NASCAR Playoffs field. https://zanesmithracing.com/

