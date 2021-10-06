Teamsters, Liberty Tire Workers To Hold Organizing Rally Thursday Morning

Political and Community Leaders to Join with Workers, Voice Support for Unionization Effort

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and helpers at Liberty Tires will join with political, community and labor tomorrow morning, October 7, for a rally outside the tire recycler's Metro Atlanta facility. Elected officials and labor allies will speak in support of the workers' organizing campaign with Teamsters Local 728 in Atlanta.



On October 15, workers at Liberty Tire will take part in an election for union representation conducted by the National Labor Relations Board.

WHO: Liberty Tire workers; State Senator Jen Jordan; State Senator Sally Harrell; State Representative Dewey McClain; State Representative Pedro Marin; City Councilmember Andrea Boone; City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond; City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland; Charlie Flemming, Georgia AFL-CIO President; Sandra L. Williams, Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council Exec. Director; James Williams, Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council President ; Matt Higdon, Teamsters Local 728 President ; Chuck Stiles, Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division Director.



WHAT: Rally for Liberty Tire Workers



WHEN: Thursday, October 7

10:00 a.m.



WHERE: Liberty Tire (outside the facility)

1593 Huber St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

