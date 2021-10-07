Clubhouse Media Group in Partnership with The Reiman Agency Contract Brand Partnerships Above $1 Million Gross in September and early October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency in partnership with The Reiman Agency announced that they have contracted over $1 Million in gross promotional brand partnership deals during the months of September and early October. Through these promotional brand partnerships, Clubhouse Media Group and The Reiman Agency work with global brands to engage audiences through unique marketing campaigns that feature digital influencers.

Clubhouse Media Group (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group)

"September and October have been exciting months for brand partnerships for Clubhouse Media Group and The Reiman Agency," said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of Clubhouse Media Group. "We are excited for our continued partnership with The Reiman Agency and excited about Alden Reiman's leadership in securing brand deals for our company."

The brand partnerships secured in September and October include activations with leading digital talent influencers and music artists.

"This new partnership between Clubhouse Media Group and The Reiman Agency has yielded tremendous brand opportunities between leading influencers and our brand partners," said Alden Reiman, Founder of The Reiman Agency. "Our teams are working hard to identify new brand opportunities for our global talent network."

The Reiman Agency founder Alden Reiman has worked with BrandArmy where he was the Vice President of Digital Talent & Brand Partnerships. Reiman works with top creators and previously led digital talent for an LA-based boutique agency and worked at both CAA and the NFL.

Clubhouse Media Group is focused on expanding its brand partnership efforts through new hirings and strategic partnerships. For all brand inquiries please contact brands@clubhousemediagroup.com.

About Clubhouse Media

Clubhouse Media Group represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, Clubhouse Media Group reaches more than 400 million followers. Clubhouse Media Group offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow Clubhouse Media Group on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Clubhouse Media and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clubhouse Media's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Clubhouse Media's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:

Clubhouse Media Group

media@clubhousemediagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group