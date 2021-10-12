Hoffa: U.S. Must End Misclassification Of Port Drivers To Fix Supply Chain Issues

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on his participation in a meeting with Biden administration officials today where the nation's supply chain backlog was discussed.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"I want to thank the White House for including the Teamsters in a meeting this morning where both worker and business interests were present to discuss the ongoing supply chain disruptions in this country centered around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. As he has repeatedly demonstrated since his election, President Biden is a uniter who strives to bring opposing viewpoints together for the greater good of the country.

"One of the major problems with the current state of logistics is the shortage of port truck drivers. They are not paid a living wage and are largely treated as indentured servants. And that will continue until this country deals with the issue of misclassification which allows them to be subjugated by companies.

"If people can make an adequate wage with good working conditions, they will come to work. But that means they must be treated as employees who are allowed to organize with a union so they can negotiate proper compensation, benefits and workplace safety. Nothing will change until that happens."

