edatanetworks Inc. Awarded Patent in Artificial Intelligence Doing Good for Communities from USPTO

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patent 17/073,308 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent further enhances edatanetworks' patent protection relating to using artificial intelligence (AI) with tokenized rich transactions to benefit community.

With patent 17/073,308 artificial intelligence and a neural network utilizes tokenized data of transactions between the consumer, merchant, and the community. This results in driving further community motivated transactions to the merchant with actionable incentives and merchant funded donations to the local community and charitable organizations selected by the consumer. The portfolio of granted patents includes emerging innovations in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, persona, voice, augmented reality, biometrics, e-feedback, data analytics and information optimization.

"This intellectual property (IP) adds further value to our best-in-class, innovative Network of Giving Software as a Service platform, delivered through SMB4.0. The platform enables high-touch, technology-centric banking solutions for their digital-first users to enhance the customer and merchant engagement across online, offline and mobile banking platforms," said edatanetworks Chief Executive Officer Terry Tietzen. "By driving further transactions this IP increases the merchant's measured result on their marketing spend and validates the impact for good in local communities. The patent further strengthens the differentiation of our portfolio against its competitors and provides edatanetworks a sustainable competitive advantage."

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks, trusted intermediaries and other financial services organizations.

