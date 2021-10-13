James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens Store in H-E-B

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You can now shop for avocados and an avocado charm in one spot as James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a Texas-based and family-owned jewelry retailer, opened its third store in H-E-B. The new store is a 650-square-foot space at the H-E-B at 14325 Potranco Road, Ste 130 San Antonio, TX 78253. The H-E-B location will offer customers many of their favorite classic designs as well as new releases and services, including charm soldering and jewelry cleaning.

(PRNewsfoto/James Avery Artisan Jewelry)

"Like many Texans, we love H-E-B and are excited to partner with this iconic brand to make shopping even more convenient for our Customers." says James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communications Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "While shopping at H-E-B, pick up flowers and a card for a loved one, plus a meaningful gift from James Avery!"

To celebrate the opening, visitors from Oct. 13 through Oct. 23 may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 60 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

"We are thrilled to welcome James Avery into select H-E-B stores across the state," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "With our shared Hill Country beginnings, we look forward to continue serving Texans for generations to come."

In addition to the new San Antonio location, the company recently opened locations on Sept. 15 in League City and Sept. 29 in Portland within H-E-B.

Putting customer and associate safety first, the 211 and Potranco store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. James Avery store Manager David Bell, and his team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, TX using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more than 200 Dillard's locations and Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin and Houston and at the AAFES locations in Fort Hood, Fort Sam Houston and Fort Belvoir.

About the Drawings – Forty-eight $50 gift cards, six $100 gift cards and six $500 gift cards. Entries accepted Oct. 13 through Oct. 23 Hourly drawings on Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 take place between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebrations in the new James Avery store. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded on each drawing day: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

