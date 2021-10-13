MedicaMetrix Names Perry Borch as Director of Sales and Business Development for Critical Care

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicaMetrix, Inc. is pleased to announce that Perry Borch has joined the company as the Director of Sales and Business Development for Critical Care. In his role, Mr. Borch will be overseeing the launch of the SureSet™ product line and work with the internal MedicaMetrix team to bring the product to market internationally.

MedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience. (PRNewsfoto/MedicaMetrix, Inc.)

Mr. Borch is an accomplished professional in corporate sales with a proven record of success in both start-ups and established world-class companies in the medical device industry. Most recently, Mr. Borch worked with Wright Medical/Tornier in Bloomington, MN where he was an Area Sales Director with over $6M in sales growth in each of the past 2 years with the company. Mr. Borch has also acted as Vice President of Sales in multiple medical device companies with great success in sales growth, management, and execution.

"I am very excited to join the MedicaMetrix team and have the ability to commercialize an innovative technology that is positioned to drive costs out of the healthcare system, while most importantly improving patient outcomes," commented Borch. "I look forward to building a strong team that will support our goal of becoming the standard of care in IV securement."

In recent weeks, MedicaMetrix has received multiple clearances and certifications that will allow the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of its products both domestically and internationally. The SureSet™ system is an innovative peripheral intravenous securement device that the company believes will have wide appeal and use in medical facilities around the world.

"We believe that SureSet™ can be the future of IV Securement," said MedicaMetrix CEO Robert Rudelius. "We are fortunate to have someone like Perry on our team." With his experience in bringing products to market, we believe that we will be able to show medical professionals around the world what SureSet™ can do. Perry is an incredible addition our MedicaMetrix team."

In the first phases of his new role, Mr. Borch is focusing on the corporate infrastructure and strategy necessary to support international sales and distribution. In the coming weeks, he plans on an updated SureSet™ website in addition to the creation of sales support materials that better reflect the unique benefits of the product.

About MedicaMetrix

MedicaMetrix develops innovative medical technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and an enhanced patient experience.

MedicaMetrix is leading the development of a new paradigm that transforms the diagnosis, treatment, and management of prostate health by filling the gap between PSA testing and biopsies and surgery.

MedicaMetrix plans to continue to acquire and develop additional, new medical devices with the goal to bring them to market rapidly by leveraging its production facilities in the U.S. and India.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. MedicaMetrix Inc. does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will MedicaMetrix Inc. and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

