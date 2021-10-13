Recycle Track Systems Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Recycle Track Systems CEO Greg Lettieri as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Greg Lettieri as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Lettieri is the Co-Founder and CEO of Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (RTS), a waste and recycling management company that provides digital solutions to make disposal easier, smarter, and more responsible.

"Using data analytics to optimize waste management and make the industry more sustainable is our core mission at RTS," said RTS Chief Executive Officer Greg Lettieri. "As we continue to innovate and create waste solutions to one day move towards a zero-waste economy, we are proud to be recognized as industry leaders for our work. I thank Goldman Sachs for this recognition and applaud all of the other exciting entrepreneurs being recognized today."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Greg Lettieri as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Greg Lettieri

Greg Lettieri, CEO and co-founder of New York start-up RTS, has redefined waste management through a digital platform that emphasizes efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility. RTS is disrupting a stagnant industry by bringing businesses and communities visibility into their climate impact with access to real-time data.

RTS offers full automation of waste services for companies and municipalities. Clients can book pickups on demand, track their service with real-time notifications and receive verification that their materials were recycled appropriately. RTS uses data to develop solutions for clients to reduce, divert and achieve zero waste. The value of the platform has been realized by clients such as the Barclays Center, the Washington Football Team and Goldman Sachs. In addition to 3,000 commercial customers, RTS has expanded its residential footprint and currently services more than 55,000 homes.

With food waste rising as the leading contributor to harmful CO2 emissions released from landfills, RTS recently entered the circular manufacturing industry through the acquisition of Ambrosia - a food waste recycling company. By taking the valuable bi-product of food waste - water - and turning it into a non-toxic and sustainable cleaning product, the company has paved the way for keeping material in a continuous cycle and making it profitable for the industry and the environment. The product, Veles, is available on RTS's consumer-focused platform, zerowaste.com.

About Recycle Track Systems

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. is pioneering a better way to manage waste and recycling. RTS combines technology with high-touch service to make waste disposal easier, smarter, and more responsible. From on-demand removal to fully integrated waste management solutions, RTS helps companies and municipalities easily track and optimize their pickups. Using data insight, RTS empowers clients with visibility into their waste habits and tangible figures on their climate impact to improve their waste and recycling practices. RTS is a certified B-Corporation, reflecting its dedication and commitment to meeting stringent standards of environmental transparency and performance. For more information, visit rts.com . For more information on zero waste, visit zerowaste.com .

