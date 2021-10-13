Transamerica Appoints David Curry as Chief Distribution Officer for Individual Solutions

BALTIMORE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica has appointed David Curry as Chief Distribution Officer for the company's Individual Solutions division, which provides insurance and investment solutions to customers throughout the U.S. He will join Transamerica on October 25.

Mr. Curry has led sales teams in the financial services industry for more than 17 years, and previously served as National Sales Director for Lincoln Financial Group. He will head Transamerica's distribution teams for life insurance, annuities and mutual funds, focusing on the company's growth strategies.

"Dave is a dynamic, effective and successful sales leader who focuses on best outcomes for customers, agents and advisors across market cycles. He has the proven ability to build assets and expand distribution that will benefit Transamerica's next stage of growth for insurance and investments," said Blake Bostwick, Chief Executive Officer for Transamerica's Individual Solutions division. "Dave is expert at using data and analytics to improve results, and he is known for attracting and supporting top talent in the industry. We welcome Dave as a key leader at Transamerica, and we look forward to leveraging his deep knowledge of customers' needs as we continue the company's progress."

Mr. Curry earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Virginia, and holds Series 6, 63, and 26 securities registrations. He will report to Mr. Bostwick.

Transamerica helps more than 11 million customers throughout the U.S. prepare for a lifetime of financial security with insurance, investment and retirement solutions. Aegon, Transamerica's parent company, is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection and retirement solutions.

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services.

