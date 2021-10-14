Trinity Capital Inc. Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity"), an internally managed business development company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

To listen to the call, please dial (877) 876-9173 or (785) 424-1667 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ321 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 11, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 800-839-5685 or 402-220-2567.

A live webcast of the third quarter 2021 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://trincapinvestment.com/. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

