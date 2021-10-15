The Atlantic Region of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Just Awarded Nearly $30,000 in Scholarships, with Support from Macy's

The Atlantic Region of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Just Awarded Nearly $30,000 in Scholarships, with Support from Macy's Zetas Presented the Scholarships During their 59th Atlantic Regional Leadership Conference

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Atlantic Region on Thursday presented scholarships to two college freshman and four Zetas pursuing advanced degrees during the opening ceremony of their 59th Atlantic Regional Leadership conference. Named to honor two of the founders of this historically Black women's service organization, the individual awards ranged from $3,000 to $10,000 and embody one of the organization's core ideals.

"Zeta's first principle is scholarship. We're known for high scholastic achievement and financially supporting people pursuing college and advanced degrees," said Gina Merritt-Epps, Zeta's Atlantic regional director.

For that, Emerson Tiwang, a Princeton University freshman majoring in computer science, is grateful. He earned the first-place, $10,000 "Myrtle Tyler Faithful Scholarship."

"It means that I'm one step closer going to school for free," he said. "This money allows me to focus on my education. … and not have to worry about money."

And, thanks to a grant from Macy's, Zeta awarded Natalia Amado, a freshman computer engineering major at Syracuse University, the second-place, $5,000 "Myrtle Tyler Faithful Scholarship."

"It was a life changing experience, honestly … I was struggling to find financial aid," she said of the award. "When I won this, I just felt relieved."

Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, international president of Zeta Phi Beta, was on hand for the award presentation.

The organization also awarded four, $3,000 "Arizona Cleaver Stemons Scholarships" to Zetas from the Atlantic Region. They are:



Monifa Morgan, who is seeking an MBA in Finance; Janice Drakeford who is seeking a doctorate in Community College Leadership; Jasmine Marshall Butler, who is seeking a doctorate in Education, Culture and Society and Tjwana Dennis who is seeking a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., visit www.zphib1920.org. To learn about the Atlantic Region, visit www.atlanticregionzetas.org.

