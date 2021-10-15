CHEMEX® announces their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEX®, manufacturer and distributor of coffee brewing equipment and inventor of the CHEMEX Coffeemaker, announces their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

CHEMEX Ottomatic® Coffeemaker.

Give the gift of perfect coffee, with the iconic CHEMEX coffeemaker and accessories.

Give the gift of perfect coffee, with the iconic CHEMEX coffeemaker and accessories. From health conscious coffee consumers, to the coffee connoisseur and novice, to the lovers of design, there is something for everyone on the CHEMEX website.

Find EXCLUSIVE CHEMEX coffeemaker bundles such as the "Starter Kit", which has everything needed to get brewing right away and "The Traveler" for coffee on the go.

Add a friend's favorite color rawhide to their coffeemaker with a variety of color options. For the collector in the family, the full line of CHEMEX Handblown coffeemakers is available.

For CHEMEX brewed coffee at the touch of a button the "Ottomatic" coffeemaker can be selected with various size and style options of carafes.

Exclusive products such as the "Artesena Handwoven Collar Tie and Trivet Set", along with accessories such as our "Handblown Cream and Sugar Set" and "Double Wall Mugs" are wonderful additions to any setup.

About CHEMEX®

History and craft are embedded in our makeup. Since 1941, the CHEMEX® Corporation has been consistently recognized for its commitment to design and innovative approaches in pursuit of the perfect cup of coffee. Led by a brother and sister who grew up on the factory floor, CHEMEX® Corporation is made up of a team of people who are passionate about manufacturing and distributing superior brewing equipment. As a family owned business, we continue to take an artistic and fun approach to our product innovation, packaging, marketing and engagement with the global coffee community.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEMEX Corporation