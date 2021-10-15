Neusoft Ranks Top in China Healthcare Security Informatization Market

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Market Shares of Healthcare Security Information System of China 2020: Building a New Healthcare Security Information System recently released by International Data Corporation (IDC) for the first time, Neusoft Corporation ("Neusoft", SSE: 600718) ranks the top in the healthcare security information system market of China based on its comprehensive advantages such as deep understanding of the healthcare security industry, stable products and mature industry ecology.

Neusoft has devoted to developing and promoting healthcare security information systems since 1994, and has continuously innovated the systems along with the reform of healthcare security and medicine & healthcare in China for more than 20 years. Neusoft provides the complete series of healthcare security informatization solutions, including the core handling system of healthcare security, healthcare security public service, fund supervision and decision-making, big data governance and service, and improvement of informatization capability of designated medical institutions, so as to support the healthcare security management authorities to improve the healthcare security services.

As of September 2021, Neusoft has participated in the construction of the national and 23 provincial healthcare security information platforms, including the core handling systems of healthcare security in 9 provinces, established healthcare security information systems in more than 200 cities included in the national healthcare security arrangement, and successively launched the provincial systems online in Qinghai, Hainan, Hebei, Gansu, etc.

In the future, Neusoft will, based on the integration of the healthcare security, medical care, pharmaceutical solutions, leverage the internal and external resources in medical equipment, commercial insurance, health management, medical operation, scientific research and education to build a more complete new healthcare ecology, continuously innovate and improve the healthcare security information systems to meet the future demands, and lead the development of healthcare security informatization in China.

