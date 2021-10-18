Generac Mobile Announces New Diesel Generator Sets

WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Mobile, a leading manufacturer of mobile light towers, generators, heaters, pumps and dust suppression solutions, today announced the introduction of two new large diesel units – the MDE330 and MDE570 diesel mobile generators, which are aimed at providing ease of operation and maintenance. The rental-ready machines feature wide-opening removable doors to maximize serviceability by allowing the technician to more easily reach all service points. The rugged steel design and construction allow for operation for a variety of applications, regardless of weather conditions.

Generac's MDE570

The MDE330 features a 9.3L Perkins Tier 4 Final-certified engine, while the MDE570 utilizes an 18.1L Perkins Tier 4 Final-certified engine. Both engines offer standard Perkins Exhaust Temperature Management (ETM) load management technology, eliminating the issue of wet stacking during low-and no-load conditions, which can occur if a diesel generator is improperly sized or oversized for the job. The engines in Generac's new MDE330 and MDE570 are designed to prevent wet stacking by monitoring and regulating engine exhaust temperatures and providing supplemental heat, as needed.

"Generac Mobile provides reliable power that goes where you need it, giving customers the versatility and control to get the job done – wherever that may be," said Aaron LaCroix, product manager, Generac Mobile. "Through advanced engineering and fuel-efficient designs, our units allow for extended runtimes and long service intervals so you can stay on the job longer, with less refueling and maintenance."

Generac's MDE330 and MDE570 come standard with a 500-hour oil and filter service interval for reduced maintenance and decreased downtime. Large capacity fuel and DEF tanks allow for a runtime of at least 25 hours before refueling is needed, increasing return on investment.

Optional features include increased motor starting capability, cold weather kits and additional power distribution options. For ultimate flexibility, these units can be configured for paralleling, enabling a scalable approach to power.

The PowerZone® Pro Sync controller comes standard on both units, allowing the user to monitor performance and perform diagnostics on the unit. The controller is conveniently located at the back of the machine about 5 feet, 6 inches off the ground on the trailered version for easy access. The PowerZone® Pro Sync controller puts all machine controls and information in one place, in an easy-to-use color touchscreen display that shows diagnostic codes and helpful information.

The new MDE330 and MDE570 will be available for ordering and quoting in Q4 2021 and will be available to ship in Q2 2022.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Contact: Jessica Sharpee

Jessica.Shapree@Generac.com

262-544-4811 Ext. 2778

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.