Shandong University Hosts World University Presidents' Forum

JINAN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shandong University hosted the World University Presidents' Forum on Oct 14, gathering together global university leaders to conduct academic exchanges and further higher education in the post-epidemic era. The university is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.

The theme of the forum was "Higher Education for a Shared Future: Addressing Global Challenges".

A total of 17 presidents from well-known global universities such as Yale University, Australian National University, and the University of Sheffield attended the World University Presidents' Forum via online and offline channels, discussing the challenges and development trend of global higher education.

Fan Liming, President of Shandong University, put forward that international cooperation is an important way for universities to cultivate talents, promote scientific research and innovation, as well as promote mutual learning and cultural exchanges.

She also said that the university is willing to work together with global universities to promote international cooperation in higher education and make contributions to the development of human civilization.

Pericles Lewis, Vice President for Global Strategy and Vice Provost for Academic Initiatives of Yale University, shared his opinion on university's responsibility in cultural exchanges and the common development of mankind.

Professor Rocky S Tuan, President of the Chinese University of Hong Kong expressed his opinion on international cooperation in the post-epidemic era.

Lee Kuan-young, Executive Vice-president of Korea University, put forward his perspective on innovation and development through effective internationalization.

Other University Presidents from People' Friendship University of Russia, University of Melbourne, University of Rochester, Sungkyunkwan University, Kyushu University, University of Macau, Soochow University, Jilin University, Lanzhou University, Sichuan University, Xi'an Jiaotong University, and Dalian University of Technology also gave keynote speeches on topics focusing on "the Role of the University in Cultural Exchange and Shared Development of Humanity" "the University as a Driver of Regional Innovation and Development" and "International Collaboration in the Post -Pandemic Era".

The participants reached a common agreement that openness and cooperation are the keys to addressing global challenges.

The round-table discussion session was chaired by Professor Wu Changqi, Dean of the Shandong University School of Management. It focused on topics covering international cooperation of high-level universities and ways to construct "double first-class" universities.

A series of international academic forums focusing on liberal arts, sciences, medicine and engineering were also held during the 120th anniversary of Shandong University. A total of more than 50 world university presidents participated in the forums via both online and offline channels, discussing the future of higher learning.

The Shandong University Global Partners' Week was held simultaneously. Representatives from more than 40 overseas universities participated in online and offline activities to conduct academic exchanges.

