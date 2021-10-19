Atlanta Track Club Partners With Wahoo Fitness

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An Atlanta-based fitness technology company is partnering with two of Atlanta's iconic running traditions. Atlanta Track Club announced Wahoo Fitness as the official wearable partner of the Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon events and Publix Atlanta Marathon weekend. Wahoo will also be the year-round partner for the Club's In-Training programs, masters and elite Olympic Development teams, providing cutting edge wearable technology, data and support to runners and walkers throughout the runner life cycle.

Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM

"Like Atlanta Track Club, Wahoo Fitness is proudly based right here in Running City USA," said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club's Executive Director. "We are proud to partner with a local brand that is committed to working with athletes ranging for those training for their first 5K to professional runners who will represent this community on the world stage."

Founded in 2009 by Chip Hawkins, a member of Atlanta Track Club's Masters Team, Wahoo provides walkers, runners and cyclists with a better way to track, measure and share their training data. The company's innovative line of products includes GPS sport watches, smart bike trainers and heart rate monitors.

"Atlanta Track Club's races and running with the Master's team members has been a huge part of what makes Atlanta special to me," said Hawkins. "I'm excited and humbled that the company I started now gets the opportunity to partner directly with the Club."

Leading up to the Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon events, runners and walkers will have opportunities to learn about and win Wahoo products. The brand will also be onsite at race number pickup. Wahoo will also play a major role in the leadup to Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend including having a presence at the Expo.

Additionally, as Atlanta Track Club's Elite athletes compete across the country and around the world, each one will have a Wahoo Element Rival GPS Sportwatch on their wrists.

The Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon events take place on Thursday, November 25 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend is scheduled for February 26-27, 2022 at Centennial Olympic Park. Registration for both events is currently available.

About Atlanta Track Club

Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

With more than 30,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second largest running organization in the United States. In addition to the AJC Peachtree Road Race (peachtreeroadrace.org) – the largest 10K running event in the world, the Publix Atlanta Marathon, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, Atlanta Track Club directs more than 30 events per year. Through the support of its members and volunteers, Atlanta Track Club also maintains a number of community initiatives including organizing and promoting the Kilometer Kids youth running program to metro Atlanta youth, honoring high school cross country and track and field athletes through Atlanta Track Club's All-Metro Banquets and supporting the Grady Bicycle EMT program. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.

About Wahoo Fitness

Located in Atlanta, GA, Wahoo Fitness has created a full ecosystem of sensors and devices for runners, cyclists, and general fitness enthusiasts. Wahoo's award-winning line of products include the KICKR family of smart indoor riding equipment and accessories, the ELEMNT family of GPS devices and sport watches, the TICKR family of heart rate monitors, as well as Speedplay dual-sided pedals and the SYSTM structured training app to help you become the most complete athlete. Learn more about Wahoo's full line of products and apps at WahooFitness.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jay Holder

404-231-9064 ext. 113 – Office

315-529-4861 – Cell

jholder@atlantatrackclub.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wahoo Fitness