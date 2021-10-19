CapabilitySource Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Marketing Operations

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, CapabilitySource, a leading marketing operations consultancy, celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Present-day CEO and President, Glenn Coward, founded the company in 2011 with the purpose of simplifying the way people work and helping companies navigate the complex landscape of marketing digital transformation. Over the next 10 years, CapabilitySource was a key partner in transforming marketing teams at firms like Disney, Charles Schwab, Prudential and the Bank of Montreal using organization redesign, process improvement, centralized information and cloud technologies.

"In 2011, we were hopeful to build a world-class digital transformation team that impacts people, process, and information - not just technology," said Coward. "Through the years we've been blessed to grow in partnerships, clients, industries and team members. However, a couple of things have remained the same: the value that we provide to marketing teams in areas of collaboration, innovation and work management, and the difference we help make to their organization."

One project with a Fortune 500 financial services client showed CapabilitySource's success from early on, generating over 1.7 billion dollars in net new assets under management. As a boutique consultancy centered in the niche of marketing operations and applying Lean Six Sigma methods, it has achieved major success for clients in a highly cost- and time-effective way.

A key milestone in CapabilitySource's journey occurred in 2018 when CapabilitySource was named Adobe Workfront's Service Partner of the Year. The achievement acknowledges CapabilitySource's success in customizing Adobe Workfront to increase marketing team productivity by up to 100 percent while also improving marketing governance, compliance and reducing costs by as much as $1 million annually.

"CapabilitySource has been and continues to be a valued partner to Adobe Workfront," commented Adobe Workfront Sales Manager–Enterprise Corporate, Sharleen Vincent. "We have seen the CapabilitySource team create innovative solutions for some of our largest clients in the marketing space and we commend the team on reaching this milestone."

Going forward, CapabilitySource aims to help companies to use their marketing innovation funds in a strategic way to improve marketing operations and differentiate themselves from the competition by mastering the business of marketing. To learn more about CapabilitySource and their decade of success digitally transforming marketing teams, visit here.

About CapabilitySource: CapabilitySource is a marketing operations consultancy that provides technology strategy, implementation, integration and support services with specializations in collaborative work management and marketing innovation. We help marketers in companies of all sizes use innovative approaches to solve every day, operational challenges and establish unique competitive advantages. Our team delivers solutions that realize up to $1 million in annual cost savings while increasing marketing capacity by up to 30 percent.

