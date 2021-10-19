Epson Introduces Two Supertank Business Inkjet A4 Color Multifunction Printers for Small Offices and the Remote Workforce New WorkForce ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 Supertank Color MFPs with Up to Two Years of Ink Guaranteed(1)

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote workforce and small offices benefit from printing solutions with high-yield consumables, given costs and maintenance are typically top-of-mind. Epson America, Inc. today announced the WorkForce® ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 Supertank Color MFPs with supersized ink tanks and up to two years of ink guaranteed.1 The ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 have a small, compact footprint and offer up to 90 percent savings on ink with low-cost replacement ink bottles versus ink cartridges2 – equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges.3

"The cost per page with low-cost replacement ink,2 print quality, and compact size are all features we certainly appreciate about the ST-C4100," said James Vlcek, franchise owner, Marco's Pizza. "We had been using a desktop laser printer with an ink subscription program and it didn't make a whole lot of sense financially – especially if we went over our allocated monthly print volume."

The new Supertank printers are engineered for reliability in small offices and home offices with a permanent printhead designed to last the life of the printer and include a two-year limited warranty. Both models deliver vibrant graphics and razor-sharp text and use Epson's exclusive EcoFit® bottles that are auto-start/stop and uniquely keyed for easy filling of each color.

"As businesses continue to be remote, it is essential to implement high-performance printing solutions that are engineered for reliability, cost-efficiency and are easy to manage," said Kaila Murphy, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new Supertank models are a great fit for remote workforces because they come included with high-yield ink bottles, making consumables management for IT organizations quite simple."

The ST-C4100, powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, includes enough ink in the box to print up to14,000 pages black/11,200 color4 and delivers a fast first page out and low power consumption. It has fax, auto two-sided printing, a 250-sheet paper tray, an auto document feeder (ADF), and a large 2.4" color touchscreen. With Wi-Fi Direct®5 and Ethernet for wireless and networking, users can easily print from iPad®, iPhone® and Android™ tablets or smartphones.6

The ST-C2100, built with MicroPiezo Heat-Free™ Technology includes enough ink in the box to print up to 6,500 pages black/5,200 color.4 It delivers fast prints – even high-quality photo prints up to 4" x 6" – without sacrificing quality or low power consumption. The ST-C2100 has versatile connectivity options, with Wi-Fi®, Wi-Fi Direct5 and voice-activated printing.7

Both models are compatible with the Epson Smart Panel app®,8 a "command center" to setup, operate and monitor the device. The ST-C4100 replaces its predecessor, the ST-4000, and the ST-C2100 replaces its predecessor, the ST-C2000, to join Epson's business inkjet Supertank lineup of high-quality business printing MFPs.

Availability and Support

The Epson WorkForce ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 Supertank Color MFPs are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information, visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers.



About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

