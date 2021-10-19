Modern District Financial Joins Forces with Integrity to Empower Agents to Better Serve Americans

By partnering with Integrity, Modern District Financial will give its agents access to a trove of resources focused on helping more people successfully plan for retirement

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), one of the leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced it has acquired Modern District Financial, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") headquartered in northern Michigan. As part of the acquisition, Shannon Nelson, President and CEO of Modern District Financial, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Modern District Financial has earned a stellar reputation for professionalism and expertise at every touch point with clients. Their team of well-trained and highly knowledgeable agents deliver expert solutions and service to help chart the right retirement path for each client. The company guides clients in retirement planning by providing health and life insurance, as well as annuity products.

"Shannon has been incredibly successful and he constantly mentors a team of best-in-class agents," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "At Integrity, we want to support his strengths by providing the resources and technology Modern District Financial needs to continue to grow and serve more Americans. With a strong foundation of hard work and shared success, Modern District Financial is ready to experience the 'Integrity Effect' that will help take their business to an exciting new level. I love watching our partners scale the great work they are already doing, and I am so excited to welcome Shannon and his team to the Integrity family."

"As industry leaders, we were looking for a partner who connected with Modern District Financial's vision of growth and achievement," explained Shannon Nelson, President and CEO of Modern District Financial. "Integrity is innovating insurance and financial services with marketing resources that are second to none. Their insurtech platform empowers me to concentrate on what I'm best at — leading and developing top producing agents who take exceptional care of their clients. What Modern District Financial can achieve with Integrity is unlimited and I'm thrilled to join the team."

Modern District Financial will add its drive and expertise to Integrity's collective of industry trailblazers, who collaborate on best practices and solutions to better serve the needs of American consumers. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

Integrity's insurtech platform will help Modern District Financial build on its leadership position through enhanced offerings such as extensive data insights and end-to-end technology. This includes proprietary quoting and enrollment platforms, data analytics, MedicareCENTER and product development. Modern District Financial can also utilize Integrity's centralized business services to recapture valuable time, including IT, legal, accounting, human resources and a full-service marketing and advertising firm.

As an additional benefit of partnership, Modern District Financial employees are now eligible for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Joining with Integrity is a CEO's dream, but it's also my responsibility to make sure our agents have a strong future," continued Nelson. "With Integrity in our corner, we will be able to take everything we're already doing well and dramatically increase our level of capacity and success. Our team is gaining access to all the incredible tools Integrity provides — it's everything I could ask for in a partnership."

For more information about Modern District Financial's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/ModernDistrictFinancial.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Modern District Financial

Modern District Financial, founded in 2011, is a leading independent insurance and financial services firm in Michigan. Headquartered in Traverse City, with offices in Midland and Grand Rapids, Modern District Financial mainly serves the fast-growing senior market. They provide their clients with a range of products and solutions — including Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans, life insurance, home health care, and annuities — to help them prepare for successful retirement. For more information, visit www.moderndistrict.com.

