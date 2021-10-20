Ancora Corporate Training to Manage CDL Training Program at Northern Virginia Community College

ANNANDALE, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its work with the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), Ancora Corporate Training (Ancora) will manage the Commercial Driver's License (CDL) program at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), the largest public institution in Virginia and one of the largest community colleges in the nation.

Ancora Corporate Training will manage the Commercial Driver's License (CDL) program at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), the largest public institution in Virginia and one of the largest community colleges in the nation.

VCCS selected Ancora during a competitive bidding process designed to identify the most qualified vendors to provide CDL training for its member schools. Citing Ancora's ability to meet its stated requirements, program standards, and expectations, VCCS awarded a contract to Ancora in early 2021.

Recognizing a significant need for both truck and bus drivers in the metropolitan D.C. area, NOVA will offer both CDL-A (commercial trailer trucks) and CDL-B (passenger buses) licensing classes to its students. NOVA's 160-hour CDL classes will have course offerings monthly in both weekday and weekend formats to meet the needs of the region. This ensures that students can be on the path to a well-paying career in a little as four weeks.

There is a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, which is having a significant impact on supply chains everywhere as companies scramble to maintain their driver workforce. According to Indeed.com, an estimated 3,000 full-time, entry-level jobs are available in the Commonwealth alone, and the average starting salary for a Virginia CDL driver is above $63,000.

Based in Arlington, Texas, Ancora Corporate Training is quickly becoming a notable player in the corporate training marketplace. Since January 2019, Ancora has partnered with community colleges, government agencies, and Fortune 100 corporations to provide training to thousands of individuals.

For more information about Ancora Corporate Training, please contact Natalie Williams, Vice President of Client Operations. For more information about the CDL training course at NOVA, please contact NOVA Workforce by email NOVAWorkforceAnswers@nvcc.edu or visit the College's website, https://www.nvcc.edu/workforce. For Ancora media inquiries, please contact Ms. Williams. For NOVA media inquiries, please contact Hoang Nguyen, public information officer at NOVA.

ABOUT NORTHERN VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northern Virginia Community College is the largest institution of higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of America's largest community colleges. NOVA enrolls more than 75,000 students at its six campuses in Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield and Woodbridge, and through NOVA Online.

www.nvcc.edu

ABOUT ANCORA CORPORATE TRAINING

Ancora Corporate Training is a division of Ancora Education, a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education owned brands specialize in allied health, trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

www.ancoracorporatetraining.com

Ancora Corporate Training (PRNewsfoto/Ancora Corporate Training)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ancora Corporate Training