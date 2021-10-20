Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 3:00p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast link and replay of the presentation can be found below as well as on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com .

Webcasting information: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff208/register.aspx?conf=jeff208&page=gibi&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff208/gibi/1821975

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

