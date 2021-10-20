Peet's Coffee Launches New Peetnik Rewards Program To Offer Greater Variety Of Personalized Rewards, Faster

New loyalty program kicks off with October sweepstakes with more than $150,000 in prizes for members, with every purchase guaranteed to win.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee proudly presents its revamped Peetnik Rewards loyalty program with a limited time, two-week "Peetnik Rewards Launch Celebration Sweepstakes" to celebrate the relaunch. Inspired by Peet's Coffee customer feedback, the updated program offers customers the ability to earn rewards faster, with one point earned for every dollar spent with the app.

New members who download the app automatically receive a welcome bonus of 125 points after their first purchase, which may be redeemed for rewards ranging from a free beverage to a warm breakfast sandwich, baked good or $3 off. Points can be accumulated in-store by scanning the QR code at time of purchase, as well as via order-ahead purchases for pickup or delivery.

The new program offers more than 20 unique rewards to choose from. Members may redeem points for custom rewards ranging from alternative milks and espresso shots to lattes, warm breakfast items, K-Cup™ pods, espresso capsules and beans. Customers can also choose to redeem points for $1, $3 or $5 off their purchase to use however they like.

"Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, we are giving our customers choice and control over when and how they use their points," said Lisa Regelman, Director, Loyalty and Growth Marketing for Peet's Coffee. "Our new loyalty program offers members the same handcrafted experience they expect and love from Peet's with an even wider variety of rewards."

Peet's Coffee encourages new and existing members to enter the Peetnik Rewards Launch Celebration Sweepstakes through Nov. 2, 2021. Peetnik Rewards members are guaranteed to win with every purchase or valid free entry method, with prizes ranging from 5 to 1,000 bonus points, a $50 digital Peet's Card or a free beverage. Grand Prize winners will win one of three prizes including 10,000 bonus points, one year of Peet's beverages or one year of Peet's hand roasted beans. Grand Prize winners will be randomly selected on or around Nov. 3, 2021.*

Peetnik Rewards members have opportunities to earn points faster by participating in special bonus point offers throughout the year. Additionally, members have exclusive access to members-only menu items, mobile order ahead and delivery, birthday bonus points and a free beverage or baked good on their Peetnik Rewards anniversary. The mobile app has also been updated with the ability to easily track and redeem rewards points and a faster way to place and reorder a favorite Peet's order.

This update represents the first major change to the Peetnik Rewards program since its launch in 2017. Current Peetnik Rewards members were automatically converted to the new loyalty program and will need to update their app to experience the new interface and redeem rewards.

To sign up for Peetnik Rewards, download the Peet's Coffee app in the Apple App Store® or Google Play™ store. See Peetnik Rewards terms and conditions for complete program terms.

For more information about the Peetnik Rewards Launch Celebration Sweepstakes and Official Rules, visit www.peets.com/rewards-sweeps.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. See Official Rules at www.peets.com/rewards-sweeps. Open to legal residents of the United States (and the District of Columbia) at Peet's retail store locations in: California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington excluding New York. Sweepstakes is not valid nor will you receive Points for purchase transactions at non-participating locations, such as licensed partners and Proudly Pouring locations that are owned and operated by third parties. Legal residents must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and be members of the Peetnik Rewards Program at the time of entry. Begins 10/20/2021; Ends 11/2/2021. Void where prohibited. Only at participating Peet's Coffeebar retail locations.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels.

