NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study of adults across North America has revealed that more than a quarter of Generation Z (30% of those aged 18-24 in the US and 25% in Canada) and Millennials (31% of those aged 25-40 in the US and 22% in Canada) think that 'for a lot of environmental problems, it's already too late to make a difference.'

Savanta: It’s already too late to save the planet, say a quarter of Gen-Z

That drops to 18% of Generation X in the US and 19% in Canada (those aged 41-54) and 10% of Baby Boomers in the US, and 14% in Canada (those aged 55+).

Even worse, a significant number of Generation Z (15% in the US, 11% in Canada) and Millennials (19% US, 11% Canada) think there is no point in doing anything about climate change more broadly, as 'it's already too late to save the planet.' By comparison, a much smaller number of Generation X (11% US, 6% Canada) and Baby Boomers (5% in both) agree with this cynical thinking.

The findings come from the Eco-Index 2021 report from market research consultancy Savanta, which analyzed the views on climate change and sustainability of 4,050 adults in the USA and Canada ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

One in eight younger adults - 12% of Generation Z in both countries - also think that they don't need to do anything on climate change themselves because other people are working on it. Again, a lower number of Generation X (9% US, 7% Canada) and Baby Boomers (5% US, 4% Canada) agree with that viewpoint.

The report also found that more than half (51% US, 55% Canada) believe the world will fail to meet the goal of limiting global warming to below two degrees Celsius set by the Paris Agreement. A similar number of US (47%) and Canadian (51%) adults think it unlikely that their own countries will hit the target of Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In addition, 82% of those in the US and 88% of Canadians believe the effects of climate change are already apparent in their respective countries, while more than three-quarters (76% US, 80% Canada) believe businesses only use environmentally friendly credentials to promote their image without taking real action.

Jeremy Mullin, Vice President, Public Affairs at Savanta, comments: "Most adults in North America acknowledge seeing the effects of climate change firsthand, and many believe it must be faced head-on with changes to their lifestyles and behavior. However, a significant minority, especially among Generation Z and Millennials, seem to have thrown in the towel already."

"The Younger generations are often perceived as more idealistic, and those who will be most impacted by climate change, but many young people have apparently taken a more pessimistic and passive approach."

"It's deeply concerning. Only by consumers and businesses taking direct, collective action in our everyday lives to beat climate change will the US and have a chance at meeting their environmental targets."

There is some positive news from the report: 62% of US adults and 71% of Canadians think they have become more environmentally friendly over the past five years. More than half (55% US/65% Canada) agree that the economic recovery from COVID-19 should prioritize a 'green recovery' that focuses on investment in clean energy, transport, and buildings.

Jeremy Mullin adds: "A lot of people and companies are seeing the recovery from the pandemic as an opportunity to invest in sustainability. Businesses and brands that show they are able to make advances in sustainability will be increasingly successful as we come out the other side of the pandemic economy."

