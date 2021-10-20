IAS achieves MRC Accreditation for Integrated Third-Party Measurement on Facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it has been accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for impression and viewability measurement and reporting of display and video ads across Facebook and Instagram. With the continued growth of social advertising, this latest accreditation underscores the valued measurement that IAS offers advertisers across the world's largest digital platforms including Facebook.

"We're proud to achieve this important MRC accreditation for our Facebook integrated measurement," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "Marketers rely on IAS and our advanced technology to drive much needed transparency along with greater outcomes for their Facebook campaigns. We continue to prioritize our customers' needs in our role as a leading provider of digital media quality across all social platforms."

IAS helps customers make every ad impression count through its global measurement capabilities, and this new MRC accreditation represents the latest way IAS is bringing greater transparency to the industry. This accreditation covers IAS's measurement of display and video ads served in the Facebook Newsfeed on desktop and mobile web, as well as those served in both the Facebook and Instagram mobile apps. With integrated third-party measurement from IAS on Facebook and Instagram, advertisers gain a clearer understanding of their ad investment and performance, with greater control to optimize their campaigns toward viewable inventory. IAS achieved this most recent MRC accreditation following an intensive audit to verify that its data and measurement procedures, controls, disclosures, and reporting meet the required industry standards for validity, reliability, and effectiveness.

"Accreditation of IAS as compliant with MRC's Viewable Impression Standards for its integrated viewability measurement and reporting of display and video inventory on Facebook and Instagram is an important achievement that will help bring marketers the transparency they need to better evaluate ad spend on these critical platforms," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. "We congratulate IAS for its commitment to digital media quality and for meeting the rigorous standards necessary to attain this significant milestone."

Established in 2014, the MRC's viewability standard helps ensure that brands only pay for quality ad inventory that has an opportunity to have been seen. IAS maintains MRC accreditations across its suite of services including display and video viewability for desktop, mobile web, and mobile in-app; invalid traffic for desktop, mobile web, and mobile in-app; and property level brand safety.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

About Media Rating Council (MRC)

The MRC is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 composed of leading television, radio, print and Internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research and other standards MRC produces; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently more than 100 research products are audited by the MRC.

