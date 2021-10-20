Yardi Breeze Premier Ranked Among Best Self Storage Software In 2021 Digital.com awarded Yardi's intuitive and powerful platform a place on their list

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products and services, has declared Yardi Breeze Premier among the best self storage software of 2021.

Researchers examined top solutions with essential features, integrations and reporting functions, including tools for gate/access control, deposit tracking and late fee calculation. Additional qualifications include pre-built integrations for accounting systems and other programs that simplify rent payments, notifications and reminders. The final list prioritized systems with real-time reporting and analytics.

Yardi Breeze Premier is facility management software that puts self storage operators in charge of marketing and managing facilities from anywhere. The all-in-one platform moves self storage operations online — backed by a Forbes Cloud 100 award-winning cloud provider — with online leasing, payments and portals for tenants and facility owners. Key features for self storage include gate integration, auction management and rent, plus discount and pricing tools. Yardi Breeze Premier is built on the same robust accounting system that has made Yardi a leading provider of property management software for nearly four decades.

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of 32 companies from across the web. Check out the best self storage software ranked by Digital.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

