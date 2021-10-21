Kitchen Magic Launches Visualizer Tool to Bring Renovation Design to Life for National Kitchen & Bath Month Innovative software gives consumers the chance to customize their kitchen designs themselves or alongside a design consultant

NAZARETH, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic, a family-owned and operated kitchen remodeling company, today announced the launch of a customized kitchen Visualizer Tool, a technology that gives homeowners the opportunity to see digital renderings of their remodel ideas prior to deciding on their new kitchen design. The release of this advanced remodeling technology coincides with October's National Kitchen & Bath Month, a time when many homeowners are considering a fresh, new look for the upcoming year.

The Visualizer Tool is a fully interactive, easy-to-navigate professional grade visualization software that is used by builders, architects, and designers nationwide. It gives prospective customers of Kitchen Magic the resources to design like a pro. With the tool, users can choose a layout, color and style simulation for their kitchens that will be ready for review alongside a Kitchen Magic design consultant during a pre-project in-home consultation and on their website. Homeowners can upload their own kitchen picture or choose from a database of existing floor plans.

A wide selection of Kitchen Magic products gives users extensive options, providing them with the capability to design a stylish kitchen that suits their personal taste. Beyond layouts and colors, customers can also choose from the most popular cabinet styles, countertops, backsplashes, hardware, flooring and more.

"The Visualizer Tool gives our customers the ability to imagine the finished product, making their dream kitchens more of a reality," said John Lamberti, Director of Marketing for Kitchen Magic. "With access to this tool, homeowners can convey their visions and enhance the outcome of the project."

The tool helps consumers visualize a kitchen remodel that suits their style. Homeowners can change elements with a click and revert back again in seconds. The software is the most powerful 2D & 3D design software in the industry.

The Visualizer Tool arrives fresh off the heels of Kitchen Magic's recent launch of a stylish collection of kitchen cabinet hardware designed to reflect the individual styles of homeowners and to enhance their clients' kitchen remodels. Sleek new designs offer a twist on the classic knob and bar pull styles.

To learn more about the Visualizer Tool, visit visualizer.kitchenmagic.com. You can also follow Kitchen Magic on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Kitchen Magic

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves DE, CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, and RI. Kitchen Magic has been recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide seven times, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a 10-time Best of Houzz winner, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

