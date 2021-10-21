PetSafe® Introduces Four New Treat-Holding Dog Toys to Top Holiday Wish Lists Newest PetSafe® Toys Bust Boredom for the Toughest Chewers and Break Separation for Anxious Pups

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday shopping season is just around the corner and PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, recently released four new treat-holding toys that are sure to top any pet's wish list. A fun-loving food group, the PetSafe® Busy Buddy® Chompin' Chicken, Busy Buddy® Cravin' Corncob, Busy Buddy® Slab o' Sirloin, and the Frosty Cone are designed to keep dogs busy and satisfied.

Each toy is made of BPA-free rubber and designed for 20-30 minutes of playtime.

The newest in the line of PetSafe® chew toys are available in various scents, shapes, and sizes that dogs will love. The Busy Buddy® Chompin' Chicken is chicken scented and shaped like a drumstick. Pet parents can add grain-free, natural rawhide treat rings to the Chompin' Chicken by simply unscrewing the end and sliding on a treat ring. Treat rings can also slide through the grooves of the drumstick to keep dogs entertained even longer.

The Busy Buddy® Cravin' Corncob is butter scented and takes up to two PetSafe® treat rings by unscrewing the ends and sliding them onto the toy. Pet parents can spread peanut butter or pet toothpaste on the corn kernels for double the fun, and the textured surface helps to keep their teeth and gums clean by preventing and removing build-up as they chew.

The Busy Buddy® Slab o' Sirloin is beef scented and holds up to two PetSafe® treat rings in its refillable SnapFit™ treat-holding cups. The grooves on the back of the sirloin also allow for peanut butter or pet toothpaste to keep dogs engaged for longer periods of time. Four sample treat rings are included with the sirloin, along with the chicken and corncob toys, and additional rings can be purchased separately.

Finally, the Frosty Cone is an ice cream cone designed just for dogs. Owners can fill and freeze the French vanilla-scented toy with dog-safe foods like nut butter, broth, meats, and veggies. Pet parents can also try filling and freezing the cone with their dog's wet food for a slow feed option they can savor. Each toy is made of BPA-free rubber and designed for 20-30 minutes of playtime.

"The newest PetSafe® dog toys are an exciting addition to our product portfolio because they blend a playful design with functionality," says Denelle Grant, PetSafe® Category Manager for Toys and Behavior. "We prioritize pet health and safety in development to give our customers the best possible experience for themselves and their furry family members. These are sure to make any pet happy this holiday season."

The PetSafe® Busy Buddy® Chompin' Chicken, Busy Buddy® Cravin' Corncob, Busy Buddy® Slab o' Sirloin, and the Frosty Cone are all available for purchase online at www.petsafe.com and www.amazon.com.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe, and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com.

