Redfin Launches New Feature for Homebuyers to House Hunt Together While on a FaceTime Call Homebuyers with an iPhone or iPad can now use the Redfin app to search for homes and view listings together completely in sync while using FaceTime

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ:RDFN) — Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that homebuyers using the Redfin app can now house-hunt with their friends, family or real estate agent while using FaceTime. This comes as Redfin adds support for SharePlay, a set of features that make it possible for iPhone and iPad users to share experiences completely in sync while on a FaceTime call. The new experience is available through the Redfin app on iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 or later.

"The ability to house-hunt with family members or your agent at any given moment, no matter where any of you are physically, is a game-changer," said Redfin Chief Technology Officer Bridget Frey. "In a market where one-third of homes accept an offer within a week of listing, buyers need to make decisions quickly about what homes they want to tour. Until now, there hasn't been an elegant way to have this kind of shared virtual home search experience on-the-go."

To get started, homebuyers on a FaceTime call can open the Redfin app and use SharePlay to search for homes and browse listings together. When someone shares their search with the other callers, the filters they're using, along with the map, homes and photos they look at, will sync to everyone's devices. Throughout the FaceTime call, when anyone finds a new home they want the others to see, they can share it with the group with the touch of a button.

"When a home hits the market, being one of the first people to discover and tour it gives you a competitive advantage," says Seattle Redfin Agent Shoshana Godwin. "There aren't enough homes for sale, and the good ones fly off the shelves. If I can make a quick decision on a FaceTime call with my client about whether it's worth their time to tour a home, we can book a tour and make an offer before other buyers beat us to it."

Redfin app users can start a home search while on a FaceTime call today by updating to the latest version of the Redfin app in the App Store and confirming that their iPhone is running iOS 15.1 or their iPad is running iPadOS 15.1.

