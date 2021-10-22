Theralink® Technologies Announces an Update on its Securities

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies (OTC: OBMP) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision medicine molecular profiling company with a novel phosphoprotein-based Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), today announced an update on its securities. At this time, Theralink is unable to issue new shares of its common stock. The company has applied to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") to have its name changed to "Theralink Technologies, Inc.," and ticker symbol changed to "THER". FINRA is presently reviewing our corporate action filing. Upon the completion of FINRA's review and its approval of our name change and ticker symbol change, we will be able to issue new shares of common stock under a new CUSIP. We will provide an additional update upon occurrence of the same.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, molecular profiling and precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View original content:

SOURCE Theralink Technologies