Premier Private Jets FBO at Oakland County Airport Announces the completion of its $1.5M Renovation and Holds Grand Opening

WATERFORD, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Private Jets a full-service air charter company headquartered in Stuart, Florida, doubles its footprint by expanding to Waterford, Michigan's Oakland County International Airport (PTK). Extensive facility renovations totaling $1.5M are nearly complete. Renovations will include a fully redesigned lobby, full-service aviation catering kitchen, a new pilot's lounge, and added office spaces. The official grand opening is slated for Thursday, November 4, from 4-8PM.

Premier's Executive Chef Marcus Raymond stated, "Until now there have not been major changes in menu and service options at this airfield. The enhancements we are making are key in setting us apart in this industry and catering will focus on a variety of choices, including lifestyle menus and hearty classics, customized for each client."

Kevin Johnson Co-Owner of Rhoads and Johnson General Construction stated, "The former Oakland Air terminal has been 100% re-designed with a brand new highly modernized approach that Is truly transformative and will Impress everyone who encounters Premier at PTK."

"With private air travel increasing our expansion is a direct response to these new industry demands and the reality that more people are choosing to avoid busy commercial airport terminals," said Josh Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Private Jets. "Premier remains agile and we've done everything possible to continue to grow by investing in cutting-edge facility updates to ensure we exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele."

About Premier Private Jets

Founded in 2013, Premier Private Jets operates a floating fleet of light, medium and large cabin jets capable of operating to most destinations in North and South America. Premier Aviation Services, the maintenance division of Premier Private Jets, maintains its own FAR Part 145 certified repair stations in Stuart, Florida, and Oakland International Airport located in Waterford, Michigan. Maintenance services include AOG, available to third-party aircraft owners and operators.

