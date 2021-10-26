Attorney Adam Weiss Promoted to Partner with Law Firm Solomon, Cooperman & Recondo, LLP

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon, Cooperman & Recondo, LLP is proud to announce that Adam J. Weiss has been promoted to Partner with the Firm. Since joining the Firm in 2020, Adam has played a key role in the significant growth of the Firm's real estate practice, representing clients in numerous high-profile and complex transactions. Among other major deals, Mr. Weiss represented a private equity firm in a $101,000,0000 acquisition of an institutional-grade multifamily project in the Sun Belt. Adam also handled other major transactions for clients including a $90,000,000 sale, as well as loan closings for institutional banks.

"Adam is a powerhouse at handling complex transactions and represents our clients exceptionally well," stated Ben Solomon, managing partner of the Firm.

Prior to joining the Firm, Adam was a real estate attorney in the Miami office of Akerman, LLP, an AmLaw 100 law firm where he represented developers, private equity funds, and Fortune 500 companies in a variety of real estate transactions. Adam Weiss earned his B.A., summa cum laude, from Yeshiva University, where he was awarded the Dean's Scholarship. He was then awarded the prestigious, full-tuition Harvey T. Reid scholarship to the University of Miami School of Law, where he earned his J.D., magna cum laude.

As Partner, Adam Weiss will be opening the Firm's new Boca Raton office where he will continue his representation of clients in all matters relating to the acquisition, disposition, financing, development, and leasing of real estate. Solomon, Cooperman & Recondo also has offices in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale.

