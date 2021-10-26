C Spire Business wins trio of regional partner awards from Cisco Systems Business services division honored for outstanding teamwork, customer service and sales in Gulf States

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire Business has been honored with three top regional information technology and networking sales, service and performance awards from Cisco, the San Jose-based tech and networking giant.

C Spire Business standard logo to accompany press release

"We're honored and thankful for these awards ..." - Scottie Orr , Vice President of Enterprise Sales for C Spire Business

The business services division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services firm, was selected by Cisco for the Gulf States Partner of the Year award, the Gulf States Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year award and the Gulf States Public Sector Engineer of the Year award for the fiscal year ending in July 2021.

C Spire Business was selected for the first two awards as the best Cisco partner from over 20 partner companies in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana and C Spire Business Solutions Architect Jeremy Sanders was named the top Public Sector Sales Engineer in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The Partner of the Year award recognizes Cisco's top performing regional partner for business growth while delivering world-class customer sales and service. The Enterprise Partner of the Year regional award honors the firm that delivers the best routing, switching, wireless and network management technology Cisco enterprise networking solutions.

Cisco's Public Sector Sales Engineer of the Year award honors the top regional public sector engineer who advocates through sales and service the team mission of "Making Home Stronger Together" for state and local government, higher education and K-12 schools and organizations.

This is the first year that Cisco has conferred the regional awards, which recognize the networking giant's partners and individual sellers and engineers for working with Cisco to provide outstanding sales and service. The awards are based on nominations from Cisco teams and alignment with the firm's strategic sales, service and revenue goals and objectives.

"C Spire Business continues to forge strong relationships with Cisco, implements our strategic priorities, embodies our shared commitment to world-class customer service and leads with our enterprise networking solutions for firms to securely connect users, devices and applications," said Walter Fuller, manager of Southeast Partner Operations for Cisco.

Fuller said Sanders was selected for the Engineer of the Year award because he "embodies the shared mission (of C Spire Business and Cisco) for delivering innovative technology solutions to our partner customers and making their operations more efficient and cost effective."

"We're honored and thankful for these awards, which reflect our continued Cisco partnership and the passion and commitment our company and our employees exhibit daily in delivering world-class information technology and enterprise networking solutions to our customers," said Scottie Orr, vice president of Enterprise Sales for C Spire Business.

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com/business or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspirebusiness or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspirebusiness.

C Spire Business has been honored with three top regional information technology and networking sales, service and performance awards from Cisco, the San Jose-based tech and networking giant.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C Spire Business