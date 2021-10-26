FLOR Launches 2022 Design Trend Index

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today shared its 2022 Design Trend Index. This inaugural trend report unveils the five themes that will define the next year for interior spaces.

Identified by FLOR's internal team of design experts through research and analysis, these trends center around one overarching idea furthered during the pandemic – homes are an extension of the people that inhabit them and their specific, changing needs. As the world spent more time at home, how spaces are used evolved, and 2022's trends reflect this.

"As we look toward 2022, we predict that the things that we love about interior design will come to the forefront of decisions as people redefine how they use their spaces," said James Pope, General Manager of FLOR. "Collectively, we all want more from our homes than ever before, but we also crave comfort and relaxation. Next year's trends are a true reflection of this – they pair new hobbies with creativity and our need for flexibility."

FLOR's 2022 Design Trends Index can be found at flor.com/press-room. The top trends in the report include:

Back to Nature : Consumers will continue to opt for nature-inspired design elements – like earthy tones, patterns and textures – and eco-friendly purchasing behaviors.

Loving Lilac : This gentle, creativity-provoking hue will be a trending color option for homes, especially when paired with neutrals.

Work & Play Hard : More than ever before, consumers need their homes to serve multiple purposes and be easily transformed to adapt to changing needs.

Shape Your Space : People are turning to gentle curves and organic shapes to soften their spaces and add comfort.

Express Yourself : Today's homes serve as a canvas for expression and personality, driving a surge in DIY interest.

"Our 2022 Design Trend Index dives into the key drivers for each trend and what they look like in different kinds of spaces," explained Pope. "We want this report to serve as a source of inspiration for our customers, giving them creative inspiration and on-trend thought starters for how their spaces can evolve."

Enhanced FLOR Design Studio

In tandem with these trends and the increased interest in DIY among consumers, FLOR announces the launch of its enhanced Design Studio. This digital tool allows users to design an area rug that is unique, functional and fits their space-specific needs. The enhanced version of the tool helps users bring their design ideas to life within a simple, intuitive platform that supports and encourages creativity.

FLOR's Design Studio allows users to start with a Blank Canvas, Pattern Template or a Pre-Designed Rug, meeting consumers where they are to make the process of designing their ideal area rug as customizable as fits their needs.

