Greenbrier Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended August 31, 2021.
Today, Greenbrier separately announced the appointment of Lorie Tekorius as the Company's next CEO and President, effective March 1, 2022. Bill Furman will step into the newly created position of Executive Chair on the same date, and as earlier announced, will retire in September 2022, while remaining a member of the Board of Directors into 2024.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- New railcar orders for 6,700 units valued at $665 million and deliveries of 4,500 units, resulted in a 1.5x book-to-bill, the third consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill over 1.0x.
- Diversified new railcar backlog as of August 31, 2021 was 26,600 units with an estimated value of $2.8 billion.
- Ended the quarter with liquidity of $835 million, including $647 million in cash and $188 million of available borrowing capacity.
- Operating cash flow exceeded $80 million.
- Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $32 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, on revenue of nearly $600 million. Net earnings included $1.2 million ($0.03 per share), of loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax.
- Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier were $33 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, and EBITDA for the quarter was $70 million.
- Contributed nearly $70 million of assets into GBX Leasing. GBX Leasing is funded with a combination of equity and non-recourse debt. It is consolidated in Greenbrier's financial statements; see supplemental information in this release.
- Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on December 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2021 representing Greenbrier's 30th consecutive quarterly dividend.
Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights
- Diversified new railcar orders of 17,200 units valued at $1.8 billion and deliveries of 13,000 units resulted in 1.3x book-to-bill.
- COVID-19 related expenses for the year totaled nearly $10 million (pre-tax).
- Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the year were $32 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, on revenue of $1.7 billion. Net earnings included $5 million ($0.14 per share), of loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax, associated with refinancing of the Company's debt.
- Completed nearly $1.5 billion of debt refinancing effectively doubling the maturity profile of Greenbrier's debt.
- Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier were $37 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, excluding the loss on extinguishment of debt.
- GBX Leasing was formed in April 2021 to create stable, tax-advantaged cash flows. Nearly $200 million of railcars were contributed in fiscal 2021 which were levered 3:1 utilizing a $300 million non-recourse warehouse credit facility secured at formation. Subsequent to year end, Greenbrier acquired a portfolio of 3,600 railcars, accelerating its enhanced railcar leasing strategy.
- Under a provision of the CARES Act, Greenbrier invested in our lease fleets which created net operating losses for tax purposes that were carried back to prior years with higher federal tax rates. This activity resulted in tax benefits that generated $1.09 per diluted share of earnings over the course of fiscal 2021.
- EBITDA was $145 million, or 8.3% of revenue.
William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier continued to build momentum during our fourth fiscal quarter as the recovery in the North American railcar market progresses. We achieved our fifth sequential quarterly increase in new orders during the quarter with new orders totaling 6,700 units valued at $665 million. Greenbrier also completed a comprehensive $1.5 billion refinancing plan that extended maturities into 2026 and beyond. Combined with the $300 million GBX Leasing warehouse credit facility, Greenbrier completed $1.8 billion of financings in fiscal 2021. Our strong financial position and $2.8 billion backlog supports Greenbrier's proven ability to adjust production capacity in response to growing demand. It also uniquely positions Greenbrier to participate meaningfully in the post-pandemic recovery. Momentum continues to build in our international markets with approximately 30% of our backlog for delivery in Europe and Brazil."
Furman added, "Our strategic focus remains unchanged as we enter fiscal 2022, particularly given challenges brought about by inflationary pressures, labor shortages and supply chain issues. The market recovery will not be linear, and for this reason, we are pleased to have recently increased the scale of our lease fleet through our GBX Leasing joint venture. Our lease fleet investment provides Greenbrier tax-advantaged cash flows and reduces our exposure to the inherent cyclicality of freight transportation equipment manufacturing. All factors considered, Greenbrier is extremely well-positioned to continue to grow and deliver value to our shareholders."
Business Update & Outlook
Greenbrier's strategy during the fourth fiscal quarter produced strong operating performance while balancing economic and labor volatility. Since March 2020, Greenbrier has practiced disciplined management to meet the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Greenbrier's near-term strategic focus continues to be:
- Maintain a strong liquidity base and balance sheet.
- Navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis by safely operating our factories while generating cash.
- Prepare for economic recovery and forward momentum in our markets. Greenbrier is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of increasing production rates safely, while ensuring labor and supply chain continuity.
Based on current trends and production schedules, Greenbrier expects:
- Deliveries will be 16,000 – 18,000 units including approximately 1,500 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil).
- Selling & administrative expense to be $200 - $210 million.
- Capital expenditures will consist of $275 million in Leasing & Service, $55 million in Manufacturing and $10 million in Wheels, Repair & Parts.
We will provide additional operating color during the earnings call.
Financial Summary
Q4 FY21
Q3 FY21
Sequential Comparison - Main Drivers
Revenue
$599.2M
$450.1M
46% higher deliveries reflecting increased production levels and syndication activity
Gross margin
16.4%
16.7%
Strong operating performance reflects increased production rates and syndication activity in Manufacturing, and lease modification fees while the prior quarter benefited from favorable international warranty resolution
Selling and administrative
$55.4M
$49.2M
Increased employee-related costs including performance-based compensation expense
EBITDA
$70.4M
$52.9M
Higher operating earnings reflecting increased deliveries; See reconciliation on page 12
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
($3.9M)
($0.3M)
Increased operating activity at GIMSA joint venture
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$32.9M(1)
$23.3M(2)
Primarily from increased deliveries and tax benefit from the CARES Act
Adjusted diluted EPS
$0.98(1)
$0.69(2)
(1)
Excludes $1.2 million ($0.03 per share), net of tax, of loss on debt extinguishment.
(2)
Excludes $3.6 million ($0.10 per share), net of tax, of loss on debt extinguishment.
Segment Summary
Q4 FY21
Q3 FY21
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
Manufacturing
Revenue
$477.2M
$341.9M
Higher deliveries including increased syndication activity
Gross margin
13.2%
14.5%
Strong operating performance and increased syndication activity while prior quarter benefited from a favorable warranty resolution
Operating margin (1)
9.1%
9.2%
Deliveries (2)
4,100
2,800
Higher production rates and increased syndication activity
Wheels, Repair & Parts
Revenue
$80.3M
$80.9M
Lower volumes partially offset by higher scrap revenue
Gross margin
4.0%
8.9%
Repair operations negatively impacted by labor shortages and inventory adjustments
Operating margin (1)
0.1%
5.2%
Leasing & Services (including GBX Leasing)
Revenue
$41.7M
$27.3M
Revenue and margin reflect higher interim rent and the benefit of lease modification fees
Gross margin
76.2%
67.6%
Operating margin (1) (3)
61.0%
44.9%
Fleet utilization
94.1%
93.8%
(1)
See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information.
(2)
Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins.
(3)
Includes Net loss (gain) on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.
Conference Call
Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.
Teleconference details are as follows:
- October 26, 2021
- 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
- Phone: 1-888-317-6003 (Toll Free) 1-412-317-6061 (International), Entry Number "1560183"
- Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)
Please access the site 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our rail services business unit. Greenbrier manages 444,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. As of September 30, 2021, GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of nearly 12,500 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
August 31,
2021
May 31,
2021
February 28,
November 30,
August 31,
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 646,769
$ 628,200
$ 593,499
$ 724,547
$ 833,745
Restricted cash
24,627
8,689
8,614
8,547
8,342
Accounts receivable, net
306,407
274,792
236,171
216,220
230,488
Income tax receivable
112,135
75,135
62,103
24,448
9,109
Inventories
573,594
553,137
522,984
490,282
529,529
Leased railcars for syndication
51,647
154,017
109,287
51,087
107,671
Equipment on operating leases, net
609,812
446,888
445,451
445,542
350,442
Property, plant and equipment, net
670,221
676,010
687,468
696,333
711,524
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
79,898
79,420
70,820
72,254
72,354
Intangibles and other assets, net
183,448
180,829
190,283
186,509
190,322
Goodwill
132,110
133,050
132,685
130,315
130,308
$ 3,390,668
$ 3,210,167
$ 3,059,365
$ 3,046,084
$ 3,173,834
Liabilities and Equity
Revolving notes
$ 372,176
$ 325,150
$ 275,839
$ 276,248
$ 351,526
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
569,805
480,373
448,571
434,138
463,880
Deferred income taxes
73,249
44,900
24,798
10,120
7,701
Deferred revenue
42,797
43,676
42,572
36,916
42,467
Notes payable, net
826,506
835,027
793,189
797,089
804,088
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest
29,708
30,323
30,037
30,711
31,117
Total equity – Greenbrier
1,307,748
1,286,763
1,268,502
1,280,407
1,293,043
Noncontrolling interest
168,679
163,955
175,857
180,455
180,012
Total equity
1,476,427
1,450,718
1,444,359
1,460,862
1,473,055
$ 3,390,668
$ 3,210,167
$ 3,059,365
$ 3,046,084
$ 3,173,834
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Years Ended
August 31,
2021
2020
2019
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 1,329,987
$ 2,349,971
$ 2,431,499
Wheels, Repair & Parts
298,330
324,670
444,502
Leasing & Services
119,664
117,548
157,590
1,747,981
2,792,189
3,033,591
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
1,189,246
2,065,169
2,137,625
Wheels, Repair & Parts
280,391
302,189
420,890
Leasing & Services
46,737
71,700
108,590
1,516,374
2,439,058
2,667,105
Margin
231,607
353,131
366,486
Selling and administrative expense
191,813
204,706
213,308
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(1,176)
(20,004)
(40,963)
Goodwill impairment
-
-
10,025
Earnings from operations
40,970
168,429
184,116
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
43,263
43,619
30,912
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
6,287
-
-
Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(8,580)
124,810
153,204
Income tax benefit (expense)
40,223
(40,184)
(41,588)
Earnings before earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates
31,643
84,626
111,616
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
3,491
2,960
(5,805)
Net earnings
35,134
87,586
105,811
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,657)
(38,619)
(34,735)
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 32,477
$ 48,967
$ 71,076
Basic earnings per common share:
$ 0.99
$ 1.50
$ 2.18
Diluted earnings per common share:
$ 0.96
$ 1.46
$ 2.14
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
32,648
32,670
32,615
Diluted
33,665
33,441
33,165
Dividends per common share
$ 1.08
$ 1.06
$ 1.00
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, unaudited)
Years Ended
Cash flows from operating activities
2021
2020
2019
Net earnings
$ 35,134
$ 87,586
$ 105,811
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Deferred income taxes
51,100
(9,489)
(20,225)
Depreciation and amortization
100,717
109,850
83,731
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(1,176)
(20,004)
(40,963)
Accretion of debt discount
7,075
5,504
4,458
Stock based compensation expense
14,704
8,997
11,153
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
6,287
-
-
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
2,259
1,436
7,402
Goodwill impairment
-
-
10,025
Other
2,363
1,142
145
Decrease (increase) in assets:
Accounts receivable, net
(82,117)
144,435
13,022
Income tax receivable
(103,026)
(9,109)
-
Inventories
(166,488)
166,607
(143,168)
Leased railcars for syndication
(11,904)
(12,942)
(96,110)
Other assets
(5,813)
(64,995)
6,843
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
109,922
(108,837)
55,910
Deferred revenue
438
(27,920)
(19,275)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(40,525)
272,261
(21,241)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
-
(361,878)
Proceeds from sales of assets
15,927
83,484
125,427
Capital expenditures
(139,011)
(66,879)
(198,233)
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
(26)
(1,815)
(11,393)
Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other
5,350
12,693
2,096
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(117,760)
27,483
(443,981)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less
197,382
146,542
(105)
Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days
112,000
176,500
-
Repayments of revolving notes with maturities long than 90 days
(287,000)
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
391,890
-
525,000
Repayments of notes payable
(337,754)
(30,179)
(182,971)
Debt issuance costs
(21,997)
-
(8,630)
Repurchase of stock
(20,000)
-
-
Dividends
(35,663)
(35,173)
(33,193)
Cash distribution to joint venture partner
(25,292)
(38,969)
(16,879)
Investment by joint venture partner
7,000
-
-
Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock
(3,308)
(2,266)
(6,321)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(22,742)
216,455
276,901
Effect of exchange rate changes
10,336
(12,599)
(12,666)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(170,691)
503,600
(200,987)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
842,087
338,487
539,474
End of period
$ 671,396
$ 842,087
$ 338,487
Balance Sheet Reconciliation:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 646,769
$ 833,745
$ 329,684
Restricted cash
24,627
8,342
8,803
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 671,396
$ 842,087
$ 338,487
Supplemental Leasing Information
(In thousands, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)
GBX Leasing (GBXL) was formed in April 2021 as a joint venture with The Longwood Group to own and manage a portfolio of leased railcars primarily built by Greenbrier. Greenbrier owns approximately 95% of GBXL and consolidates it in Greenbrier's financial statements in the Leasing & Services segment. GBXL provides an additional "go to market" element to Greenbrier's Commercial strategy of direct sales, partnerships with operating leasing companies, origination of leases for syndication partners as well as providing a platform for further growth at scale. GBXL will produce strong tax-advantaged cash flows. The goal is to add at least $200 million in railcar assets annually at about 3:1 debt to equity (or 75%) based on the fair market value of assets. GBX Leasing will observe Greenbrier's established portfolio standards including investing in strong credits with a diverse equipment mix and staggered maturity ladders.
During fiscal 2021, $197 million in fair market value of assets were acquired from Greenbrier's transaction flow and $147 million was drawn on the $300 million non-recourse railcar credit facility. Subsequent to year end, Greenbrier acquired a portfolio of 3,600 railcars, a portion of which will be held in GBX Leasing. Combined with Greenbrier built cars from lease originations, GBX Leasing's portfolio's value is $350 million as of September 30. Over time the entity is expected to grow by at least $200 million in assets annually with a five-year target of $1 billion of assets. Reflecting the strong momentum achieved since inception, GBX Leasing expects to use the asset-backed securities market to refinance the warehouse facility and to convert to long term financing in fiscal 2022. Investing in leasing assets reduces Greenbrier's Manufacturing revenue and margin in the short-term but provides considerable tax benefits and longer-term earnings and cash flow stability.
Key information for the consolidated Leasing & Services segment
(In Units)
August 31,
2021
May 31,
2021
Owned fleet(1)
8,800
8,700
Managed fleet
444,000
445,000
Owned fleet utilization(1)
94%
94%
August 31,
2021
May 31,
2021
Equipment on operating lease(2)
$ 609,812
$ 446,888
GBX Leasing non-recourse warehouse
$ 146,985
$ 96,576
Leasing non-recourse term loan
200,000
202,815
Total Leasing non-recourse debt
$ 346,985
$ 299,391
Fleet leverage %(3)
57%
67%
(1)
Owned fleet includes Leased railcars for syndication
(2)
Equipment on operating lease assets not securing Leasing non-recourse term loan support the $600 million U.S. revolver
(3)
Total Leasing non-recourse debt / Equipment on operating lease
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2021 are as follows:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 308,722
$ 202,094
$ 341,939
$ 477,232
$ 1,329,987
Wheels, Repair & Parts
65,556
71,623
80,871
80,280
298,330
Leasing & Services
28,711
21,905
27,333
41,715
119,664
402,989
295,622
450,143
599,227
1,747,981
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
280,890
201,771
292,464
414,121
1,189,246
Wheels, Repair & Parts
62,984
66,667
73,690
77,050
280,391
Leasing & Services
18,444
9,513
8,857
9,923
46,737
362,318
277,951
375,011
501,094
1,516,374
Margin
40,671
17,671
75,132
98,133
231,607
Selling and administrative expense
43,707
43,425
49,239
55,442
191,813
Net (gain) loss on disposition of equipment
(922)
(27)
184
(411)
(1,176)
Earnings (loss) from operations
(2,114)
(25,727)
25,709
43,102
40,970
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
11,103
9,568
10,204
12,388
43,263
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
4,763
1,524
6,287
Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(13,217)
(35,295)
10,742
29,190
(8,580)
Income tax benefit
7,332
21,752
6,914
4,225
40,223
Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(5,885)
(13,543)
17,656
33,415
31,643
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(744)
(378)
2,379
2,234
3,491
Net earnings (loss)
(6,629)
(13,921)
20,035
35,649
35,134
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(3,343)
4,856
(298)
(3,872)
(2,657)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
$ (9,972)
$ (9,065)
$ 19,737
$ 31,777
$ 32,477
Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.28)
$ 0.61
$ 0.98
$ 0.99
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.28)
$ 0.59
$ 0.95
$ 0.96
Dividends per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 1.08
(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Revenue
Manufacturing
$ 657,367
$ 489,943
$ 653,007
$ 549,654
$ 2,349,971
Wheels, Repair & Parts
86,608
91,225
82,024
64,813
324,670
Leasing & Services
25,384
42,680
27,526
21,958
117,548
769,359
623,848
762,557
636,425
2,792,189
Cost of revenue
Manufacturing
581,912
422,309
562,793
498,155
2,065,169
Wheels, Repair & Parts
81,892
84,373
75,001
60,923
302,189
Leasing & Services
13,366
30,830
17,232
10,272
71,700
677,170
537,512
655,026
569,350
2,439,058
Margin
92,189
86,336
107,531
67,075
353,131
Selling and administrative expense
54,364
54,597
49,494
46,251
204,706
Net gain on disposition of equipment
(3,959)
(6,697)
(8,775)
(573)
(20,004)
Earnings from operations
41,784
38,436
66,812
21,397
168,429
Other costs
Interest and foreign exchange
12,852
12,609
7,562
10,596
43,619
Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
28,932
25,827
59,250
10,801
124,810
Income tax expense
(5,994)
(7,463)
(24,421)
(2,306)
(40,184)
Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
22,938
18,364
34,829
8,495
84,626
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
1,073
1,651
1,040
(804)
2,960
Net earnings
24,011
20,015
35,869
7,691
87,586
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(16,342)
(6,386)
(8,097)
(7,794)
(38,619)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier
$ 7,669
$ 13,629
$ 27,772
$ (103)
$ 48,967
Basic earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$ 0.24
$ 0.42
$ 0.85
$ (0.00)
$ 1.50
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
$ 0.23
$ 0.41
$ 0.83
$ (0.00)
$ 1.46
Dividends per common share
$ 0.25
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 1.06
(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely.
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, unaudited)
Segment Information
Three months ended August 31, 2021:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 477,232
$ 61,957
$ 539,189
$ 43,313
$ 3,802
$ 47,115
Wheels, Repair & Parts
80,280
4,922
85,202
46
51
97
Leasing & Services
41,715
11,883
53,598
25,431
11,817
37,248
Eliminations
-
(78,762)
(78,762)
-
(15,670)
(15,670)
Corporate
-
-
-
(25,688)
-
(25,688)
$ 599,227
$ -
$ 599,227
$ 43,102
$ -
$ 43,102
Three months ended May 31, 2021:
Revenue
Earnings (loss) from operations
External
Intersegment
Total
External
Intersegment
Total
Manufacturing
$ 341,939
$ 7,451
$ 349,390
$ 31,341
$ 492
$ 31,833
Wheels, Repair & Parts
80,871
2,292
83,163
4,173
75
4,248
Leasing & Services
27,333
2,286
29,619
12,280
2,272
14,552
Eliminations
-
(12,029)
(12,029)
-
(2,839)
(2,839)
Corporate
-
-
-
(22,085)
-
(22,085)
$ 450,143
$ -
$ 450,143
$ 25,709
$ -
$ 25,709
Total assets
August 31,
May 31,
2021
Manufacturing
$ 1,493,467
$ 1,413,590
Wheels, Repair & Parts
260,904
265,847
Leasing & Services
949,380
878,743
Unallocated, including cash
686,917
651,987
$ 3,390,668
$ 3,210,167
Supplemental Backlog and Delivery Information
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
August 31, 2021
August 31, 2021
Backlog Activity (units) (1)
Beginning backlog
24,800
24,600
Orders received
6,700
17,200
Production held on the Balance Sheet
(1,400)
(3,700)
Production sold directly to third parties
(3,500)
(11,500)
Ending backlog
26,600
26,600
Delivery Information (units) (1)
Production sold directly to third parties
3,500
11,500
Sales of Leased railcars for syndication
1,000
1,500
Total deliveries
4,500
13,000
(1)
Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net earnings to EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
August 31,
2021
May 31,
2021
August 31,
Net earnings
$ 35,649
$ 20,035
$ 35,134
Interest and foreign exchange
12,388
10,204
43,263
Income tax benefit
(4,225)
(6,914)
(40,223)
Depreciation and amortization
25,080
24,769
100,717
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
1,524
4,763
6,287
EBITDA
$ 70,416
$ 52,857
$ 145,178
Reconciliation of Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
August 31,
2021
May 31,
August 31,
2021
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 31,777
$ 19,737
$ 32,477
Net loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
1,151
(1)
3,596
(2)
4,747
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
$ 32,928
$ 23,333
$ 37,224
(1)
Net of tax of $373
(2)
Net of tax of $1,167
Reconciliation of Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
August 31,
2021
May 31,
August 31,
2021
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.95
$ 0.59
$ 0.96
Net loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
0.03
0.10
0.14
(1)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.98
$ 0.69
$ 1.10
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
33,420
33,605
33,665
(1)
May not sum due to rounding
