Pacific Dental Services Launches College Advancement Program, Offering Eligible Employees Full Tuition Coverage for Undergraduate Degrees

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) has announced the launch of its College Advancement Program , making it the first in its industry to offer eligible employees 100% up-front college tuition coverage toward an undergraduate degree of their choice.

In partnership with InStride , the premier global provider of Strategic Enterprise Education™, the new program will allow PDS operations managers, benefits coordinators, and dental assistants the flexibility and satisfaction of advancing their careers while earning their education debt-free – all while remaining employed full-time. PDS will measure the program's success and hopes to extend this offer to other positions in the future.

"Pacific Dental Services is a recognized leader in the dental industry, and we are proud to be the first dental support organization to offer our team members the opportunity to pursue their passion while removing the financial barrier that oftentimes keeps adult learners from reaching their educational goals," said PDS Founder and CEO Stephen E. Thorne IV. "We believe that by investing in the growth and development of our team members, we are investing in the future of our company."

"We are excited that Pacific Dental Services has made this industry-leading commitment to their team members," said Vivek Sharma, InStride CEO and Co-Founder. "Stephen Thorne and his leadership team have recognized that providing fully-funded strategic education opportunities results in both business and social impact for their company and the communities they serve."

The Pacific Dental Services College Advancement Program initially will be realized through InStride's partnership with world-class academic institution Arizona State University , ranked most innovative college by U.S. News & World Report for seven consecutive years. PDS will not only pay 100% tuition, but also cover book expenses and any associated mandatory fees for the duration of the degree program. Classes for the first semester begin January 10, 2022. Academic partners from within InStride's network will be added to the list of institutions where employee-learners can apply in the future.

In addition to the College Advancement Program, PDS helps employees advance their education through a traditional tuition reimbursement program up to $5,250 per year, over 1,000 free continuing education courses offered through PDS University, and a professional development program focused on specialized training and certificates.

To learn more about the Pacific Dental Services College Advancement Program, visit pacificdentalservices.com/education .

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 800 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™. For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com

About InStride

InStride drives business and social impact through strategic workforce education. As the global leader in these programs, InStride works with corporate partners like Aramark, adidas, Carvana, Magna and more, providing their employees with access to top-tier academic institutions, strategic learning paths, and an innovative technology platform. Guided by its mission to change lives for working adults and cultivate the workforce of the future, InStride has been recognized with Fortune's Impact 20 and Inc.'s Best in Business awards. Visit instride.com or follow InStride on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

