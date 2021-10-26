SENIORS CAN NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS FROM HOME: Free Online Webinars Offered by Pinehurst Medical Clinic

PINEHURST, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. Pinehurst Medical Clinic is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT, Friday, October 29. The webinar is an excellent opportunity for seniors to learn more about Medicare and Medicare Advantage differences and the many plan options available to them. To register, please visit EvergreenSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled:

"Understanding Value-Based Healthcare"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from Sandhills 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living life to its fullest.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. You can still watch the online Medicare information program from October 30 until December 31 by going to EvergreenSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

Pinehurst Medical Clinic is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Evergreen Senior Care Advantage program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between Pinehurst Medical Clinic and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Evergreen Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan -- rather, it is a new patient care coordination program. Under this program, the primary focus is a commitment to wellness, comprehensive primary care services, ongoing patient education, and an engaged care team approach with continued access to the quality care provided by your physicians at Pinehurst Medical Clinic.

