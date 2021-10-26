Vim Partners with Hill Physicians to Support Accessibility and Value-Based Care Technology integration improves network experience and clinical workflow, while supporting Hill Physician's 5,000 providers in achieving success in value-based care

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim, a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for U.S. healthcare, announced its partnership with Hill Physicians Medical Group (Hill Physicians) to support accelerated performance in value-based care through Referral Guidance and Digital Scheduling.

"Accessibility is the cornerstone of value-based care and we're excited to provide the referral and scheduling capabilities to help Hill Physicians improve quality, cost, and access for their patients," said Oron Afek, CEO and Co-Founder of Vim. "Scalable technology connections are a critical part of transforming patient care and we're thrilled to partner with Hill Physicians to improve healthcare performance in California."

Vim connects health plan data to providers at the point of care through an EHR-integrated application suite that includes Digital Scheduling, Quality Gaps, Referral Guidance, and more. Together, these applications provide enhanced data and workflow connections to improve patient experience and enable clinicians and referral teams at the moment of care delivery. Vim's industry-leading integration technology will allow deployment of this solution across Hill Physicians diverse range of practice settings for the widest possible impact with minimal provider implementation lift.

Hill Physicians will use Vim's Referral Guidance and Digital Scheduling technology to seamlessly connect payers to providers at healthcare's last mile: clinical workflow at the point of care:

Referral Guidance integrates personalized and context-aware specialist recommendations directly into EHR referral workflows to help providers refer patients to high performing specialists. With an emphasis on provider experience, Vim's Referral Guidance solution embeds into existing workflows and expands a referring provider's vantage point in viewing specialist network status, proximity to patient home, relevant clinical experience, and historical cost and quality performance.

Digital Scheduling connects provider scheduling directly to health plan websites, patient facing apps, and member service centers. By enabling scheduling through digital and service channels, health plans and providers use Vim to optimize member experience and connect members more seamlessly to providers.

"As the largest independent physician association in California supporting more than 5,000 providers, Vim helps us deliver greater value while balancing costs for our providers and members," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians. "With Vim, we can dynamically address patient-provider matching and offer sophisticated referral optimization capabilities to providers across our network to meaningfully move the needle on quality and cost at scale."

About Hill Physicians

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 11 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stockton and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

