VoltDB Announces Key New Hires to Accelerate Telco Business Growth

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltDB, the leading enterprise-grade data platform built to enable fast-data applications, today announced four new key hires who bring a wealth of telecommunications knowledge and experience to help drive revenue growth for VoltDB as it brings its enterprise-grade data platform to operators, software vendors, and systems integrators worldwide. We are delighted to welcome the following new hires: Dikra Rosado, Jennifer Brunsden, Andrew Keene, and Biplab Banerjee.

Dikra will be in charge of VoltDB's major accounts, all of which have opportunities to greatly expand their telco-world reach and capabilities through VoltDB technology. Before joining VoltDB, Dikra was in charge of the T-Mobile account at Nokia. Dikra has also worked at Ericsson and has a Master of Science (MSc) in Telecommunications Engineering.

Jennifer will focus on continuing VoltDB's strong growth in Northern Europe. She brings eight years of telco-specific experience, previously working in the BSS and identity management domains for both AsiaInfo and Amdocs, where she oversaw large telco accounts such as Telenor and Liberty Global.

Andrew will lead Product Management for VoltDB and will work closely with engineering, marketing, and sales functions, as well as a number of key clients. Andrew has extensive experience within the telecommunications industry, having commenced his working life as an engineer building rating engines in C before spending several years with Vodafone Ireland, then moving into product management with Openet, and most recently, Matrixx.

Biplab joins the team as Technical Consultant Pre-Sales, serving as a trusted advisor for our customers in the India region. He joins VoltDB from Ericsson, where he served as the delivery lead, implementing BSS solutions for leading communications service providers (CSPs). Prior to that, he worked at Amdocs, IBM, and Mann Automation.



"With the addition of Dikra, Jennifer, Andrew, and Biplab, we continue to significantly increase our ability to serve our customers via deep telco industry experience and knowledge," said VoltDB CEO David Flower. "Our ongoing investments are key for strategic growth across the globe, and for getting VoltDB technology into the hands of every telco industry leader that must rapidly process 5G data at the edge to take full advantage of low-latency use cases."

