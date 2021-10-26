With New Wind Farm, Enel Green Power's Oklahoma Portfolio Exceeds $3 Billion In Investment

- The 25 Mile Creek wind project in Ellis County will be Enel Green Power's 12th wind farm in Oklahoma, where the company's portfolio now represents over $3 billion in investment

GAGE, Okla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Green Power North America has started construction of the 250 MW 25 Mile Creek wind project in Ellis County, Okla., the company's 12th wind farm in the state. With this new construction, Enel Green Power's Oklahoma wind portfolio now exceeds $3 billion in investment. The company now has over 2.5 GW of new wind and solar capacity under construction across the United States, including the 140 MW Rockhaven wind farm in Oklahoma.

Pictured is Enel Green Power's Chisholm View wind farm, one of the company's now 12 wind farms in the state of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma's leaders know that a responsible, sustainable energy policy strengthens rural communities.

"As we continue celebrating 10 years after Enel Green Power first broke ground in Oklahoma, we're excited to reach a major milestone of investment in the Sooner State," said Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada. "Oklahoma's leaders know that a responsible, sustainable energy policy strengthens rural communities and attracts top-tier businesses – that's why the state is one of America's leaders for renewables. We look forward to deepening our relationships in Oklahoma, a state that is home to many of our employees and their families."

Enel Green Power started construction on its first Oklahoma wind farm, Rocky Ridge, in 2011. Since then, the company has built or started construction on 12 wind farms representing over 1.7 GW of operating capacity, establishing it as Oklahoma's second-largest wind operator. Enel's impact in Oklahoma includes the creation of over 130 long-term jobs and over $2 million in support for community initiatives.

25 Mile Creek's 60 turbines are expected to generate over 1.1 TWh of energy each year, equivalent to the electricity needs of over 100,000 US households and the avoidance of over 676,000 tons of CO 2 emissions each year. The project is expected to generate over $34 million in new local tax revenue for schools and public services, along with over $56 million in payments to landowners, over its lifetime. Construction will involve around 350 construction jobs, and the site will employ around 10 permanent positions. Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2022.

Enel Green Power invests in the long-term sustainability of its host communities, identifying opportunities to support local partners in creating shared value. As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company provided $160,000 in relief funds to support food security, education, health services and first responders in Oklahoma.

Enel Green Power North America is a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 14 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 60 plants with a managed capacity of over 6.7 GW powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy.

https://www.enelgreenpower.com/countries/north-america/united-states

