Prologis Hosts Inaugural "Breaking New Ground" Event at Global Headquarters in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc., (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today hosted a thought leadership event and launched a new e-magazine, both of which address the issues facing today's supply chain: transportation innovation, renewable energy initiatives, and workforce scarcity.

Prologis' new digital publication, GROUNDBREAKERS, features some of today’s most influential thought leaders in its inaugural issue who share groundbreaking approaches to redefine global logistics.

Groundbreakers 2021: Breaking New Ground

The event was headlined by a conversation between UPS CEO Carol Tomé and Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam and moderated by Susie Gharib, Anchor and Senior Special Correspondent, Fortune. Bestselling author Michael Lewis delivered closing remarks.

"The pandemic changed everything," said Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam. "Not only did it accelerate trends at work, but it also exposed the fragility of the global supply chain, which was optimized for efficiency, not resilience. The old ways worked -- until they didn't. The leaders we heard from today are at the cutting edge of this exciting new world."

About GROUNDBREAKERS Magazine

Prologis' new GROUNDBREAKERS magazine offers a view of macro trends in the sector and in-depth examinations of emerging technologies, trends and innovations from logistics leaders around the world.

The inaugural issue features 14 thought leaders who are redefining global logistics and moving the needle forward on the global economy. These leaders have risen to the pinnacle of their respective fields by innovating, investing and managing during times of radical change, turning the most formidable demand scenario in history into an extraordinary opportunity.

The 14:

Carol Tomé, CEO, UPS

Jack Kennedy , Co-Founder and CEO, Platform Science

Maria Flynn , CEO, Jobs for the Future (JFF)

Gayle Tait , President and COO, Trove

Sidney "Sid" Brown, CEO, NFI

Craig Fuller , Founder and CEO, FreightWaves

Darla Longo , Vice Chairman, Managing Director, National Partners, CBRE

Charles van der Steene , Regional Head of Sales and Marketing, North America , Maersk

Mike Wilson , Executive Vice President Latin America and Global Logistics Manufacturing Services, DSV Global Transport and Logistics

Mike Kaufmann , Chief Executive Officer, Cardinal Health

Akira Higashi , Head of Parts and Service, Daikin

Marie-Christine Lombard , CEO, GEODIS

Jean-Paul Mochet, President of Monoprix and Franprix, The Casino Group

Rick Faulk , CEO, Locus Robotics

Featured GROUNDBREAKERS articles:

"The Future of Commerce"

"Not Your Father's Warehouse"

"The Green Machine"

"Dancing With Robots"

