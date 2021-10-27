TrueCar Forecasts a Continued Decline in Industry Sales for October 2021 Amid Vehicle Shortages

Inventory levels appear to be stabilizing with days supply increasing for the first time this year
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,054,312 units in October 2021, down 20% from a year ago and down 3% vs. September 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 13 million, down 20% from October 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 945,027 units, down 20% from a year ago and down 3% from September 2021.

New Car Days Supply (Inventory)
"After eight months of consistent declines we are finally starting to see signs of a slight improvement in new vehicle inventory," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Overall inventory remains tight and with demand holding strong we are set to see another month of record new vehicle transaction prices."

"While overall average incentive spend is expected to continue to decline, the decline is not uniform across vehicle segments," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Full-size pickup trucks are actually seeing a notable increase in finance offers which has helped drive that segment to almost 25% of new vehicle sales, a dramatic increase from 15% back in May."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

  • Total sales for October 2021 are expected to be down 20% from a year ago and down 3% from September 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for October 2021 are expected to be down 14% from a year ago and down 5% from September 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Incentive spend is down 39% from last year.
  • Average transaction price is projected to be up 8% from a year ago and up 1% from September 2021.
  • Total SAAR is expected to be down 20% from a year ago at 13 million units.
  • Used vehicle sales for October 2021 are expected to reach 3.5 million, up 5% from a year ago and down 2% from September 2021.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.3%.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for October 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

27,666

31,040

26,031

-10.9%

-7.6%

6.3%

-1.6%

Daimler

19,676

29,082

18,419

-32.3%

-29.8%

6.8%

-1.1%

Ford

165,523

181,820

155,384

-9.0%

-5.6%

6.5%

-1.4%

GM

144,921

259,493

111,046

-44.2%

-42.1%

30.5%

20.8%

Honda

97,565

126,987

95,716

-23.2%

-20.3%

1.9%

-5.6%

Hyundai

69,669

58,449

58,667

19.2%

23.6%

18.8%

10.0%

Kia

52,514

56,094

52,906

-6.4%

-2.9%

-0.7%

-8.1%

Nissan

54,511

71,679

51,182

-24.0%

-21.1%

6.5%

-1.4%

Stellantis

131,570

159,147

130,926

-17.3%

-14.3%

0.5%

-7.0%

Subaru

35,236

61,411

42,054

-42.6%

-40.5%

-16.2%

-22.4%

Tesla

28,394

19,600

26,291

44.9%

50.2%

8.0%

0.0%

Toyota

136,547

203,936

151,378

-33.0%

-30.6%

-9.8%

-16.5%

Volkswagen Group

45,627

51,607

38,821

-11.6%

-8.3%

17.5%

8.8%

Industry

1,054,312

1,361,858

1,006,931

-22.6%

-19.7%

4.7%

-3.1%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

27,101

30,527

25,563

-11.2%

-7.9%

6.0%

-1.8%

Daimler

18,630

28,152

18,042

-33.8%

-31.4%

3.3%

-4.4%

Ford

130,808

145,598

126,366

-10.2%

-6.8%

3.5%

-4.2%

GM

131,311

221,495

96,906

-40.7%

-38.5%

35.5%

25.5%

Honda

96,538

126,385

95,314

-23.6%

-20.8%

1.3%

-6.2%

Hyundai

65,719

50,603

54,276

29.9%

34.7%

21.1%

12.1%

Kia

47,284

51,078

50,938

-7.4%

-4.0%

-7.2%

-14.0%

Nissan

49,584

67,585

42,214

-26.6%

-23.9%

17.5%

8.8%

Stellantis

109,296

134,124

110,891

-18.5%

-15.5%

-1.4%

-8.7%

Subaru

35,031

60,582

40,486

-42.2%

-40.0%

-13.5%

-19.9%

Tesla

28,229

19,600

26,282

44.0%

49.4%

7.4%

-0.5%

Toyota

122,548

194,363

134,082

-36.9%

-34.6%

-8.6%

-15.4%

Volkswagen Group

44,838

51,182

38,284

-12.4%

-9.1%

17.1%

8.4%

Industry

945,027

1,229,613

900,655

-23.1%

-20.3%

4.9%

-2.8%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change 
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

565

513

468

10.2%

14.3%

20.7%

11.8%

Daimler

1,046

930

377

12.5%

16.7%

177.6%

157.1%

Ford

34,715

36,222

29,018

-4.2%

-0.6%

19.6%

10.8%

GM

13,610

37,998

14,140

-64.2%

-62.9%

-3.7%

-10.9%

Honda

1,028

602

402

70.7%

77.0%

155.7%

136.7%

Hyundai

3,950

7,846

4,391

-49.7%

-47.8%

-10.0%

-16.7%

Kia

5,230

5,016

1,968

4.3%

8.1%

165.7%

146.0%

Nissan

4,927

4,094

8,968

20.3%

24.8%

-45.1%

-49.1%

Stellantis

22,274

25,023

20,035

-11.0%

-7.7%

11.2%

2.9%

Subaru

205

829

1,568

-75.3%

-74.4%

-86.9%

-87.9%

Tesla

165

-

9



1740.8%

1604.4%

Toyota

13,999

9,573

17,296

46.2%

51.7%

-19.1%

-25.1%

Volkswagen Group

789

425

537

85.5%

92.3%

46.9%

36.0%

Industry

109,285

132,245

106,276

-17.4%

-14.3%

2.8%

-4.8%

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

2.0%

1.7%

1.8%

23.6%

13.6%

Daimler

5.3%

3.2%

2.0%

66.3%

159.9%

Ford

21.0%

19.9%

18.7%

5.3%

12.3%

GM

9.4%

14.6%

12.7%

-35.9%

-26.2%

Honda

1.1%

0.5%

0.4%

122.2%

150.8%

Hyundai

5.7%

13.4%

7.5%

-57.8%

-24.2%

Kia

10.0%

8.9%

3.7%

11.4%

167.7%

Nissan

9.0%

5.7%

17.5%

58.3%

-48.4%

Stellantis

16.9%

15.7%

15.3%

7.7%

10.6%

Subaru

0.6%

1.3%

3.7%

-56.9%

-84.4%

Tesla

0.6%

0.0%

0.0%


1604.4%

Toyota

10.3%

4.7%

11.4%

118.4%

-10.3%

Volkswagen Group

1.7%

0.8%

1.4%

109.8%

25.0%

Industry

10.4%

9.7%

10.6%

6.7%

-1.8%

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

BMW

2.6%

2.3%

2.6%

Daimler

1.9%

2.1%

1.8%

Ford

15.7%

13.4%

15.4%

GM

13.7%

19.1%

11.0%

Honda

9.3%

9.3%

9.5%

Hyundai

6.6%

4.3%

5.8%

Kia

5.0%

4.1%

5.3%

Nissan

5.2%

5.3%

5.1%

Stellantis

12.5%

11.7%

13.0%

Subaru

3.3%

4.5%

4.2%

Tesla

2.7%

1.4%

2.6%

Toyota

13.0%

15.0%

15.0%

Volkswagen Group

4.3%

3.8%

3.9%


95.7%

96.2%

95.2%

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

BMW

2.9%

2.5%

2.8%

Daimler

2.0%

2.3%

2.0%

Ford

13.8%

11.8%

14.0%

GM

13.9%

18.0%

10.8%

Honda

10.2%

10.3%

10.6%

Hyundai

7.0%

4.1%

6.0%

Kia

5.0%

4.2%

5.7%

Nissan

5.2%

5.5%

4.7%

Stellantis

11.6%

10.9%

12.3%

Subaru

3.7%

4.9%

4.5%

Tesla

3.0%

1.6%

2.9%

Toyota

13.0%

15.8%

14.9%

Volkswagen Group

4.7%

4.2%

4.3%


96.0%

96.1%

95.4%

ATP



Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$60,330

$61,519

$61,267

-1.9%

-1.5%

Daimler

$62,653

$57,690

$64,719

8.6%

-3.2%

Ford

$46,623

$43,493

$47,323

7.2%

-1.5%

GM

$49,786

$42,891

$48,370

16.1%

2.9%

Honda

$31,730

$30,144

$31,782

5.3%

-0.2%

Hyundai

$33,663

$29,822

$33,543

12.9%

0.4%

Kia

$28,700

$27,608

$28,411

4.0%

1.0%

Nissan

$32,615

$28,388

$31,910

14.9%

2.2%

Stellantis

$48,791

$42,638

$47,679

14.4%

2.3%

Subaru

$30,263

$30,281

$29,951

-0.1%

1.0%

Toyota

$38,588

$35,476

$37,189

8.8%

3.8%

Volkswagen Group

$39,475

$38,948

$38,537

1.4%

2.4%

Industry

$40,121

$37,117

$39,724

8.1%

1.0%


$3,004


$397



Incentives



Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$3,360

$4,916

$3,601

-31.7%

-6.7%

Daimler

$2,981

$4,563

$3,177

-34.7%

-6.2%

Ford

$2,481

$4,375

$2,622

-43.3%

-5.4%

GM

$2,441

$4,943

$2,650

-50.6%

-7.9%

Honda

$1,982

$2,298

$2,007

-13.8%

-1.3%

Hyundai

$1,180

$2,323

$1,381

-49.2%

-14.5%

Kia

$1,775

$2,891

$2,047

-38.6%

-13.3%

Nissan

$2,332

$4,661

$2,397

-50.0%

-2.7%

Stellantis

$3,108

$4,480

$3,186

-30.6%

-2.4%

Subaru

$1,218

$1,525

$1,199

-20.2%

1.5%

Toyota

$2,045

$2,462

$1,794

-16.9%

14.0%

Volkswagen Group

$2,525

$3,839

$2,547

-34.2%

-0.8%

Industry

$2,277

$3,708

$2,348

-38.6%

-3.0%


-$1,431


-$71



Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

5.6%

8.0%

5.9%

-30.3%

-5.2%

Daimler

4.8%

7.9%

4.9%

-39.8%

-3.1%

Ford

5.3%

10.1%

5.5%

-47.1%

-4.0%

GM

4.9%

11.5%

5.5%

-57.5%

-10.5%

Honda

6.2%

7.6%

6.3%

-18.1%

-1.1%

Hyundai

3.5%

7.8%

4.1%

-55.0%

-14.8%

Kia

6.2%

10.5%

7.2%

-40.9%

-14.2%

Nissan

7.1%

16.4%

7.5%

-56.5%

-4.8%

Stellantis

6.4%

10.5%

6.7%

-39.4%

-4.7%

Subaru

4.0%

5.0%

4.0%

-20.1%

0.5%

Toyota

5.3%

6.9%

4.8%

-23.6%

9.9%

Volkswagen Group

6.4%

9.9%

6.6%

-35.1%

-3.2%

Industry

5.7%

10.0%

5.9%

-43.2%

-4.0%

Revenue



Manufacturer

Oct 2021 Forecast

Oct 2020 Actual

Sep 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$42,300,229,951

$50,548,186,301

$39,999,490,009

-16.3%

5.8%

(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

