Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the Bank for the third quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Bank reported net income of $1.4 million, compared to $260,000 for the second quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter was primarily due to a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Rapid Response Program grant recognized in non-interest income.
"Upon the successful completion of our IPO, we are now at the starting line for what we expect to be a demanding and highly productive season in our 98+ year history," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We're focusing our investments on people and technology to build a bank known for fueling business and improving lives."
Completion of Stock Offering
The Company completed its initial public offering of stock in connection with the Bank's conversion from the mutual to the stock form of organization on October 12, 2021. The Company issued a total of 5,290,000 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") for an aggregate of $52,900,000 in total offering proceeds, including shares sold to the Company's employee stock ownership plan. Trading in the Common Stock commenced on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 13, 2021 under the symbol "CLST".
Loans and Credit Quality
Loans receivable totaled $136.7 million at September 30, 2021, down $3.6 million, or 2.5%, from June 30, 2021. The reduction was primarily due to principal repayments and payoffs on one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which are included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $490,000 during the third quarter. The remaining balance of PPP loans was $3.4 million at September 30, 2021.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
September 30,
June 30,
Increase/Decrease
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
Amount
Percentage
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$ 88,595
$ 91,778
$ (3,183)
(3)
%
Commercial real estate
28,135
28,217
(82)
(-)
Construction & land
4,417
4,527
(110)
(2)
Multi-family residential
4,648
4,344
304
7
Farmland
26
27
(1)
(4)
Total real estate loans
125,821
128,893
(3,072)
(2)
Other loans
Consumer
4,912
4,667
245
5
Commercial and industrial
5,987
6,728
(741)
(11)
Total other loans
10,899
11,395
(496)
(4)
Total loans
$ 136,720
$ 140,288
$ (3,568)
(3)
%
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.8 million at September 30, 2021, down $157,000, or 7.9%, compared to $2.0 million at June 30, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.59% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.83% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.4 million at September 30, 2021, up $34,000 or 2.4%, compared to June 30, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total assets was 0.46% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.58% at June 30, 2021.
The following table summarizes the Bank's non-performing assets as of the dates indicated.
September 30,
June 30,
Increase/Decrease
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
Amount
Percentage
Non-accruing loans
$ 1,264
$ 1,252
$ 12
1
%
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
165
143
22
15
Total non-performing loans
1,429
1,395
34
2
Real estate owned
399
590
(191)
(32)
Total non-performing assets
$ 1,828
$ 1,985
$ (157)
(8)
%
The Bank recorded net loan charge-offs of $3,000 during the third quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $27,000 for the second quarter of 2021. The Bank recorded no provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a reversal of provision of $286,000 for the second quarter of 2021.
The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.94% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.89% at June 30, 2021.
Deposits
Total deposits were $249.5 million at September 30, 2021, up $71.9 million, or 40%, from June 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits was due to $72.9 million in cash received for subscriptions to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in its initial public offering. The net proceeds of the initial public offering will be reflected in the Company's shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021. The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.
September 30,
June 30,
Increase/Decrease
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
Amount
Percentage
Demand Deposits
$ 102,091
$ 28,720
$ 73,371
255
%
Savings
25,147
24,911
236
1
Money Market
18,578
17,301
1,277
7
NOW
34,796
36,879
(2,083)
(6)
Certificates of Deposit
68,848
69,766
(918)
(1)
Total Deposits
$ 249,460
$ 177,577
$ 71,883
40
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million, down $149,000, or 8.2%, from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decrease in PPP loan fee income of $104,000. The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Bank's total dollar amount of interest from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable(1)
$ 134,370
$ 1,671
4.93
%
$ 140,210
$ 1,865
5.34
%
Investment securities
61,910
172
1.10
49,929
142
1.14
Other interest-earning assets
36,505
13
0.14
30,192
10
0.13
Total interest-earning assets
232,785
1,856
3.17
220,331
2,017
3.67
Non-interest-earning assets
20,361
17,595
Total assets
$ 253,146
$ 237,926
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings, NOW and money market accounts
81,650
26
0.12
78,600
26
0.13
Certificates of deposit
69,076
98
0.56
69,314
109
0.63
Total deposits
150,726
124
0.33
147,914
135
0.37
FHLB advances
8,966
68
3.04
8,898
69
3.07
Total interest-bearing liabilities
159,692
192
0.48
156,812
204
0.52
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
42,534
30,740
Total liabilities
202,226
187,552
Retained earnings
50,920
50,374
Total liabilities and retained earnings
$ 253,146
$ 237,926
Net interest-earning assets
$ 73,093
$ 63,519
Net interest income; average interest rate spread
$ 1,664
2.69
%
$ 1,813
3.15
%
Net interest margin(2)
2.84
%
3.30
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
145.77
%
140.51
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts, loans in-process and allowance for loan losses.
(2)
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.0 million, up $1.8 million, or 966.2%, from the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the receipt and recognition into income of a CDFI Rapid Response Program grant during the quarter totaling $1.8 million.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.9 million, down $84,000, or 4.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease primarily resulted from lower salaries and employee benefits and legal, accounting and consulting expenses, partially offset by higher occupancy and equipment and computer service expenses during the third quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank incurred a $50,000 loss, recorded in other non-interest expense, due to a wire transfer fraud.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.
ST LANDRY HOMESTEAD FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
%
December 31,
%
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
Change
2020
Change
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$ 5,117
$ 6,426
(20)
%
$ 5,507
(7)
%
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
95,287
22,661
320
19,738
383
Total cash and cash equivalents
100,404
29,087
245
25,245
298
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
49,682
41,856
19
20,730
140
Securities held-to-maturity
13,504
15,511
(13)
17,523
(23)
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
136,720
140,288
(3)
151,800
(10)
Allowance for loan losses
(2,646)
(2,649)
—
(3,022)
12
Loans receivable, net
134,074
137,639
(3)
148,778
(10)
Accrued interest receivable
511
558
(8)
564
(9)
Foreclosed real estate
399
590
(32)
415
(4)
Premises and equipment, net
6,658
6,545
2
5,489
21
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost
1,398
1,398
—
1,394
—
Bank-owned life insurance
3,280
3,258
1
3,213
2
Other assets
1,653
1,887
(12)
1,337
24
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 311,563
$ 238,329
31
%
$ 224,688
39
%
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 102,091
$ 28,720
255
%
$ 26,169
290
%
Interest-bearing
147,369
148,857
(1)
138,429
6
Total deposits
249,460
177,577
40
164,598
52
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
8,973
8,928
1
8,838
2
Other liabilities
1,130
1,092
3
719
57
TOTAL LIABILITIES
259,563
187,597
38
174,155
49
EQUITY
Retained earnings
52,270
50,837
3
50,426
4
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(270)
(105)
(157)
107
(352)
TOTAL EQUITY
52,000
50,732
3
50,533
3
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 311,563
$ 238,329
31
%
$ 224,688
39
%
ST LANDRY HOMESTEAD FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
September 30,
%
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 1,671
$ 1,971
(15)
%
$ 5,344
$ 5,938
(10)
%
Investment securities
172
182
(5)
434
475
(9)
Other
13
16
(19)
37
85
(56)
Total interest income
1,856
2,169
(14)
5,815
6,498
(11)
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
124
231
(46)
414
738
(44)
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
68
199
(66)
204
596
(66)
Total interest expense
192
430
(55)
618
1,334
(54)
Net interest income
1,664
1,739
(4)
5,197
5,164
1
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
—
600
(100)
(286)
665
(143)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
1,664
1,139
46
5,483
4,499
22
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
165
147
12
448
428
5
Gain on sale of fixed assets
—
—
—
24
16
50
Bank-owned life insurance
23
17
35
67
50
34
Federal community development grant
1,826
—
—
1,826
—
—
Other
11
24
(54)
37
51
(27)
Total non-interest income
2,025
188
977
2,402
545
341
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,084
945
15
3,331
2,832
18
Occupancy and equipment
215
178
21
598
490
22
Computer services
171
135
27
479
392
22
Legal, accounting and consulting
88
64
38
255
165
55
Foreclosed assets, net
39
220
(82)
74
271
(73)
ATM and debit card
48
38
26
137
111
23
Advertising and marketing
14
19
(26)
35
75
(53)
Directors' fees
70
80
(13)
211
240
(12)
Other
154
158
(3)
456
424
8
Total non-interest expense
1,883
1,837
3
5,576
5,000
12
Income (loss) before income tax expense
1,806
(510)
454
2,309
44
5,148
Income tax expense (benefit)
373
(106)
452
465
33
1,309
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 1,433
$ (404)
455
%
$ 1,844
$ 11
16,664
%
ST LANDRY HOMESTEAD FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
September 30,
%
%
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
June 30, 2021
Change
Earnings Data
Total interest income
$ 1,856
$ 2,169
(14)
%
$ 2,017
(8)
%
Total interest expense
192
430
(55)
204
(6)
Net interest income
1,664
1,739
(4)
1,813
(8)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
—
600
(100)
(286)
100
Total non-interest income
2,025
188
977
190
966
Total non-interest expense
1,883
1,837
3
1,967
(4)
Income tax expense (benefit)
373
(106)
452
62
502
Net income (loss)
$ 1,433
$ (404)
455
$ 260
451
Average Balance Sheet Data
Total assets
$ 253,146
$ 239,445
6
%
$ 237,926
6
%
Total interest-earning assets
232,785
224,303
4
220,331
6
Total loans
134,370
159,542
(16)
140,210
(4)
Total interest-bearing deposits
150,726
135,284
11
147,914
2
Total interest-bearing liabilities
159,692
160,284
(0)
156,812
2
Total deposits
191,060
161,293
18
177,749
7
Total equity
50,920
51,954
(2)
50,374
1
Selected Ratios
Return on average assets
0.57
%
(0.17)
%
0.11
%
Return on average equity
2.81
(0.78)
0.52
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
38.94
39.30
41.92
Efficiency ratio
51.04
95.33
98.20
Average equity to average assets
20.11
21.70
21.17
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
20.65
21.44
21.34
Total risk-based capital ratio
40.20
40.56
43.18
Net interest margin
2.84
3.08
3.30
For further information contact:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.