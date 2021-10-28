FHLB Cincinnati Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati (the FHLB) today released unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Operating Results

Three-Months Comparison: For the three months ended September 30, 2021 , net income was $6 million and return on average equity (ROE) was 0.60 percent. This compares to net income of $57 million and ROE of 4.70 percent for the same period of 2020. The decline in profitability in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 was primarily the result of low interest rates and an unprecedented amount of liquidity in the financial markets due to governmental stimulus actions, which impacted the following:





Nine-Months Comparison: For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $25 million and ROE was 0.85 percent, compared to net income of $236 million and ROE of 6.28 percent for the same period of 2020. The decline in profitability in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 was primarily driven by the Advances and mortgage assets factors noted for the three-months comparison as well as the following:





Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $58.2 billion , a decrease of $7.1 billion (11 percent) from year-end 2020.





Mission Asset Activity – comprising major activities with members including Advances, Letters of Credit (off-balance sheet), and the Mortgage Purchase Program – was $63.8 billion at September 30, 2021 , an increase of $0.6 billion (one percent) from year-end 2020. The growth in Mission Asset Activity was primarily driven by a $4.6 billion increase in Letters of Credit balances. The increase in Letters of Credit was primarily due to members using them to secure elevated levels of public unit deposits.





Total investments at September 30, 2021 were $27.3 billion , an increase of $0.3 billion from year-end 2020. Total investments included $10.2 billion of mortgage-backed securities and $17.1 billion of liquidity investments. The FHLB continued to maintain a robust amount of liquidity in order to meet the borrowing needs of members and to meet all current and anticipated financial commitments.





The FHLB exceeded all minimum regulatory capital and liquidity requirements. On September 30, 2021 , GAAP capital was $3.7 billion , a decrease of five percent from year-end 2020. Both the GAAP and regulatory capital-to-assets ratios were 6.41 percent at September 30, 2021 . Retained earnings were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 , a decrease of one percent from year-end 2020.

Dividend

The FHLB paid its stockholders a cash dividend on September 16, 2021 at a 2.00 percent annualized rate, which is 1.89 percentage points above third quarter average short-term interest rates. The FHLB computes average short-term interest rates as a blend of 3-month LIBOR and the Federal funds effective rate.

Housing and Community Investment

The FHLB annually sets aside a portion of its profits for grants supporting affordable housing. These funds assist members in serving very low-, low-, and moderate-income households and community economic development. The FHLB's net income for the first nine months of 2021 resulted in an accrual of $3 million to the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) pool of funds available to members. Since the inception of the AHP in 1990, the FHLB has awarded nearly $802 million in subsidies towards the creation of more than 100,000 units of affordable housing.





In addition to the required AHP assessment, the FHLB awarded over $2.2 million in the first nine months of 2021 through two voluntary housing programs. These programs provide grants to cover accessibility rehabilitation and emergency repairs for special needs and elderly homeowners, and for the replacement or repair of homes damaged or destroyed by natural disasters within the Fifth District.

The FHLB expects to file its third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about November 10, 2021.

About the FHLB

The FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 625 member financial institutions, including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the global capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect the FHLB's financial condition and results of operations. These include, but are not limited to: the effects of economic, financial, and market conditions, including the discontinuation of the London InterBank Offered Rate; legislative or regulatory developments concerning the FHLBank System; financial pressures affecting other FHLBanks; the current COVID-19 global pandemic; competitive forces; and other risks detailed from time to time in the FHLB's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments could differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and the FHLB undertakes no obligation to update any such statements.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati

Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Dollars in millions

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ITEMS



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Percent

Change (2) Total assets $ 58,182



$ 65,296



(11) % Advances (principal) 22,617



25,007



(10)

Mortgage loans held for portfolio (principal) 7,496



9,316



(20)

Total investments 27,306



27,041



1

Consolidated Obligations 51,295



59,497



(14)

Mandatorily redeemable capital stock 13



19



(34)

Capital stock 2,429



2,641



(8)

Total retained earnings 1,288



1,304



(1)

Total capital 3,728



3,930



(5)

Regulatory capital (1) 3,730



3,964



(6)













Capital-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 6.41 %

6.02 %



Capital-to-assets ratio (Regulatory) (1) 6.41



6.07







OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Percent

Change (2)



2021

2020

Percent

Change (2)

Total interest income $ 150



$ 239



(37) %

$ 483



$ 1,051



(54) % Total interest expense 86



146



(41)



277



726



(62)

Net interest income 64



93



(31)



206



325



(37)

Non-interest income (loss) (36)



(7)



NM



(110)



8



NM

Non-interest expense 21



22



(4)



68



70



(2)

Affordable Housing Program assessments 1



7



(90)



3



27



(89)

Net income $ 6



$ 57



(90)



$ 25



$ 236



(89)





























Return on average equity 0.60 %

4.70 %







0.85 %

6.28 %





Return on average assets 0.04



0.26









0.05



0.33







Annualized dividend rate 2.00



2.00









2.00



2.30













(1) Regulatory capital includes capital stock, mandatorily redeemable capital stock (classified as a liability) and retained earnings. (2) Amounts used to calculate the change column are based on dollars in thousands. Accordingly, recalculations based upon the disclosed amounts (millions) may not produce the same results. Changes of greater than 100% are shown as "NM" (not meaningful).

