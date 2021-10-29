The Freedom Bank of Virginia Reports Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Bank" or "Freedom") today announced net income of $2,890,281, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This compares to net income of $2,626,381 or $0.36 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,575,370 or $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ending September 30, 2020. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $7,984,873 or $1.09 per diluted share compared to net income of $4,950,701 or $0.68 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2020.
- Net income for the third quarter was $2,890,281 or $0.39 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,626,381 or $0.36 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,575,370 or $0.35 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020;
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased by 13.14% to $3,882,322 for the third quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $3,431,336 in the linked quarter and by 21.66% to $3,191,059 for the same period in 2020;
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 1.24% for the linked quarter and 1.45% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. ROAA for the first nine months of 2021 was 1.29% compared to 1.06% for the same period in 2020;
- Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 14.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 13.65% for the linked quarter and 14.89% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. ROAE for the first nine months of 2021 was 13.77% compared to 9.91% for the same period in 2020;
- Total assets were $846.6 million on September 30, 2021, an increase of $79.55 million or 10.37% from total assets on December 31, 2020;
- Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $11.10 million or 2.21% during the quarter, while PPP loan balances decreased by $38.71 million on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $2.84 million, on a decline in mortgage activity;
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve increased by $14.17 million during the third quarter;
- Total deposits increased by $53.39 million or by 8.58% in the third quarter and increased by $127.01 million or 23.16% in the first nine months of 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased by $10.47 million from the linked quarter to $216.39 million and represented 32.01% of total deposits on September 30, 2021;
- The net interest margin increased in the third quarter to 3.43%, higher by 5 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 30 basis points compared to the same period in 2020. Excluding the additional income from forgiveness of PPP loans, the net interest margin would have been 2.93%. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to higher yields on loans and a 5 basis point reduction in funding costs. Higher cash balances during the quarter weighed on yields on earning assets and the net interest margin;
- The cost of funds was 0.37% for the third quarter, lower by 5 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 36 basis points compared to the same period in 2020, as deposit and borrowing costs declined;
- Non-interest income increased by 13.68% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 25.535 compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in linked quarters was primarily due to higher gain-on sale revenue from SBA loans, partially offset by lower mortgage revenue as higher rates caused mortgage activity to slow from the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest income in calendar quarters was due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity in 2021 compared to the prior year;
- Non-interest expense was flat compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 20.29% compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in non-interest expense in calendar quarters was primarily due to lower performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs;
- The Efficiency Ratio was 59.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 62.38% for the linked quarter and 69.22% for the same period in 2020;
- Asset quality improved with the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets at 0.10% on September 30, 2021 compared to 0.41% on December 31, 2020;
- As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Bank recognized a $229,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.05% (or 1.17% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 0.96% in the linked quarter (or 1.15% excluding PPP loans);
- The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.47%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.73%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.73% and a Total Capital ratio of 13.68%.
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Net Income
$ 2,890,281
$ 2,575,370
Income Tax Expense
763,041
615,689
Provision
229,000
-
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income
$ 3,882,322
$ 3,191,059
- Yields on average earning assets declined by 1 basis point to 3.77% compared to 3.78% in the linked quarter, as higher yields on loans and investment securities were offset by a surge in average cash balances from strong deposit growth during the quarter.
- Loan yields increased by 7 basis points to 4.55% from 4.48% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 1 basis points to 2.23% from 2.22% in the linked quarter.
- Cost of funds decreased by 5 basis points to 0.37%, from 0.42% in the linked quarter, on continued declines in deposit and borrowing costs.
- Excluding the additional income from PPP loan forgiveness would have reduced the net interest margin by 50 basis points.
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve increased by $14.17 million
- Available for sale investment balances increased by $23.78 million
- PPP loan balances decreased by $38.71 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA
- Other loans held-for investment grew by $11.10 million
- Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $2.84 million
As of September 30, 2021 of the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized banks. The Bank's capital ratios on September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 were as follows:
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Total Capital Ratio
13.68%
13.86%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.73%
12.90%
Common Equity
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.73%
12.90%
Leverage Ratio
10.47%
10.56%
Freedom Bank is a community-oriented bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. Freedom Bank also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about Freedom Bank's deposit and loan services, visit the Bank's website at www.freedom.bank.
THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 2,430,918
$ 2,445,822
$ 1,792,660
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
61,753,387
47,583,608
25,543,295
Securities Available-for-Sale
137,253,597
113,476,021
97,188,125
Securities Held-to-Maturity
18,497,540
16,071,231
16,132,367
Restricted Stock Investments
2,951,550
3,135,150
3,607,800
Loans Held for Sale
22,191,469
25,035,561
45,047,711
PPP Loans Held for Investment
57,809,131
96,521,227
101,215,376
Other Loans Held for Investment
512,670,067
501,568,684
449,211,475
Allowance for Loan Losses
(6,011,021)
(5,765,021)
(5,454,925)
Net Loans
564,468,177
592,324,890
544,971,926
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
1,182,250
1,221,283
1,298,409
Accrued Interest Receivable
2,304,786
2,650,012
2,868,868
Deferred Tax Asset
1,223,546
1,094,904
1,154,078
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
20,428,825
20,037,218
17,035,214
Right of Use Asset, net
2,943,456
3,180,647
3,258,817
Other Assets
8,972,651
8,814,083
7,145,687
Total Assets
$ 846,602,152
837,070,430
767,044,957
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand Deposits
Non-interest Bearing
216,387,250
$ 226,861,750
$ 192,987,984
Interest Bearing
260,304,062
190,881,615
176,424,255
Savings Deposits
4,780,274
4,376,920
2,962,303
Time Deposits
194,024,810
199,982,659
176,114,292
Total Deposits
675,496,396
622,102,944
548,488,834
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
19,035,714
24,178,571
30,071,429
PPP Liquidity Facility Advances
57,857,132
98,138,367
101,951,020
Accrued Interest Payable
268,170
377,023
480,816
Lease Liability
3,060,286
3,284,393
3,347,075
Other Liabilities
9,429,531
9,992,518
9,247,507
Total Liabilities
765,147,229
758,073,816
693,586,681
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021,
and December 31, 2020
-
-
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:
23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.
Voting Common Stock:
6,639,565, 6,632,581 and 6,610,647 Shares Issued and Outstanding
at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively
(Includes 102,455, 95,471 and 100,002 Unvested Shares at September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
65,371
65,371
65,106
Non-Voting Common Stock:
673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding September 30, 2021,
June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
6,730
6,730
6,730
Additional Paid-in Capital
59,563,407
59,464,489
59,223,538
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net
1,012,293
1,543,183
1,340,654
Retained Earnings
20,807,122
17,916,841
12,822,248
Total Stockholders' Equity
81,454,923
78,996,614
73,458,276
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 846,602,152
837,070,430
767,044,957
THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 6,914,453
$ 5,657,930
$ 20,778,804
$ 16,202,254
Interest on Investment Securities
750,570
799,976
2,043,308
1,658,211
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
26,994
8,236
50,996
99,474
Total Interest Income
7,692,017
6,466,141
22,873,108
17,959,939
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
546,168
919,326
1,804,989
3,410,817
Interest on Borrowings
150,599
231,700
576,226
597,984
Total Interest Expense
696,767
1,151,026
2,381,215
4,008,801
Net Interest Income
6,995,249
5,315,115
20,491,893
13,951,138
Provision for Loan Losses
(229,000)
-
(484,000)
(1,254,000)
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
6,766,249
5,315,115
20,007,893
12,697,138
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
1,995,535
4,742,574
6,829,874
9,666,023
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
371,172
-
437,825
-
Service Charges and Other Income
67,374
14,802
159,576
87,787
Gain on Sale of Securities
(13,493)
17,174
1,117
42,782
Servicing Income
44,443
-
138,934
-
Swap Fee Income
-
-
-
387,262
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
141,608
277,164
393,611
506,658
Total Non-interest Income
2,606,640
5,051,714
7,960,937
10,690,512
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,862,969
5,065,021
12,285,901
11,754,111
Occupancy Expense
318,109
306,291
915,018
899,719
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
176,379
175,684
491,715
507,616
Insurance Expense
70,814
43,836
193,227
147,433
Professional Fees
243,678
274,505
894,270
881,446
Data and Item Processing
303,444
230,152
882,227
690,228
Advertising
92,806
99,508
248,489
195,043
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
200,048
185,404
577,986
540,086
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
230,582
600,592
968,232
1,276,831
Other Operating Expense
220,739
194,776
559,693
499,998
Total Non-interest Expenses
5,719,568
7,175,770
18,016,758
17,392,513
Income Before Income Taxes
3,653,322
3,191,059
9,952,072
5,995,136
Income Tax Expense
763,041
615,689
1,967,199
1,044,435
Net Income
$ 2,890,281
$ 2,575,370
$ 7,984,873
$ 4,950,701
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 1.09
$ 0.68
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.39
$ 0.35
$ 1.09
$ 0.68
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,341,635
7,234,294
7,310,007
7,233,525
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,395,062
7,277,112
7,357,383
7,292,827
THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 6,914,453
$ 6,951,964
$ 6,912,386
$ 5,931,405
$ 5,657,929
Interest on Investment Securities
750,570
655,996
636,742
630,449
799,976
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
26,994
15,170
8,831
10,083
8,236
Total Interest Income
7,692,017
7,623,130
7,557,959
6,571,937
6,466,141
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
546,168
582,997
675,824
827,780
919,326
Interest on Borrowings
150,599
212,703
212,923
226,724
231,700
Total Interest Expense
696,767
795,700
888,747
1,054,504
1,151,026
Net Interest Income
6,995,249
6,827,430
6,669,212
5,517,433
5,315,115
Provision for Loan Losses
(229,000)
(191,000)
(64,000)
(238,000)
-
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Loan Losses
6,766,249
6,636,430
6,605,212
5,279,433
5,315,115
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
1,995,535
2,012,153
2,822,186
4,283,961
4,742,574
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
371,172
66,652
Service Charges and Other Income
67,374
43,501
48,702
30,535
14,802
Gains on Sale of Securities
(13,493)
1,726
12,885
3,921
17,174
Servicing Income
44,443
42,847
51,643
-
-
Swap Fee Income
-
-
-
270,450
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
141,608
126,117
125,886
132,555
277,164
Total Non-interest Income
2,606,640
2,292,996
3,061,302
4,721,422
5,051,714
Revenue
$ 9,601,889
$ 9,120,426
$ 9,730,514
$ 10,238,855
$ 10,366,829
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,862,969
3,760,697
4,662,235
4,479,310
5,065,021
Occupancy Expense
318,109
306,521
290,389
294,600
306,291
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
176,379
159,420
155,916
227,758
175,684
Insurance Expense
70,814
65,356
57,056
49,008
43,836
Professional Fees
243,678
359,159
291,434
417,497
274,505
Data and Item Processing
303,444
311,000
267,783
322,373
230,152
Advertising
92,806
82,605
73,078
83,559
99,508
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
200,048
192,508
185,429
185,379
185,404
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
230,582
274,231
463,419
675,218
600,592
Other Operating Expense
220,739
177,593
161,361
178,287
194,777
Total Non-interest Expenses
5,719,567
5,689,090
6,608,100
6,912,989
7,175,770
Income before Income Taxes
3,653,322
3,240,336
3,058,414
3,087,866
3,191,059
Income Tax Expense
763,041
613,955
590,203
674,091
615,689
Net Income
$ 2,890,281
$ 2,626,381
$ 2,468,211
$ 2,413,775
$ 2,575,370
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.34
$ 0.33
$ 0.36
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.34
$ 0.33
$ 0.35
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,341,635
7,306,710
7,295,190
7,252,552
7,234,294
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,395,062
7,354,389
7,334,463
7,312,247
7,277,112
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 71,114,495
$ 26,994
0.15%
$ 64,848,200
$ 15,170
0.09%
Investments (Tax Exempt)
27,138,446
177,809
23,292,663
223,691
Investments (Taxable)
113,180,210
610,101
103,971,494
479,280
Total Investments
140,318,656
787,910
2.23%
127,264,157
702,971
2.22%
Total Loans
602,948,952
$6,914,454
4.55%
622,826,541
$6,951,964
4.48%
Earning Assets
814,382,103
7,729,357
3.77%
814,938,898
7,670,105
3.78%
Assets
$ 847,472,317
$ 846,402,419
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 36,659,322
12,240
0.13%
$ 34,272,772
10,907
0.13%
Money Market
189,055,851
80,347
0.17%
164,337,737
63,989
0.16%
Savings
4,147,591
1,170
0.11%
4,195,416
1,078
0.10%
Time Deposits
197,133,663
452,411
0.91%
197,180,571
507,023
1.03%
Interest Bearing Deposits
426,996,426
546,168
0.51%
399,986,496
582,997
0.58%
Borrowings
$ 101,033,443
150,599
0.59%
$ 138,398,143
212,703
0.62%
Interest Bearing Liabilities
528,029,869
696,767
0.52%
538,384,639
795,700
0.59%
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 226,514,808
$ 217,927,934
Cost of Funds
0.37%
0.42%
Net Interest Margin1
$ 7,032,590
3.43%
$ 6,874,405
3.38%
Shareholders Equity
$ 80,866,605
$ 77,178,196
1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
Income /
September 30, 2020
Income /
September 30, 2021
Income /
September 30, 2020
Income /
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 71,114,495
$ 26,994
0.15%
$ 29,769,485
$ 8,236
0.11%
$ 59,613,424
50,996
0.11%
$ 38,052,045
99,474
0.35%
Investments (Tax Exempt)
27,138,446
177,809
11,434,264
250,016
24,840,927
478,487
7,324,742
337,085
Investments (Taxable)
113,180,210
610,101
90,668,376
602,463
103,021,204
1,665,303
69,497,774
1,391,913
Total Investments
140,318,655
787,910
2.23%
102,102,640
852,479
3.32%
127,862,131
2,143,791
2.24%
76,822,516
1,728,999
3.01%
Total Loans
602,948,952
6,914,454
4.55%
549,575,996
5,657,929
4.10%
611,199,952
20,778,804
4.55%
488,609,233
16,202,254
4.43%
Earning Assets
814,382,103
7,729,357
3.77%
681,448,121
6,518,644
3.81%
798,675,507
22,973,590
3.85%
603,483,794
18,030,726
3.99%
Assets
$ 847,472,317
$ 705,290,352
$ 829,760,907
$ 625,595,893
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 36,659,322
12,240
0.13%
$ 27,902,031
11,914
0.17%
$ 34,416,833
38,776
0.15%
$ 24,524,820
41,980
0.23%
Money Market
189,055,851
80,347
0.17%
132,371,367
93,750
0.28%
167,601,257
206,832
0.16%
$ 119,935,885
513,309
0.57%
Savings
4,147,591
1,170
0.11%
3,055,994
761
0.10%
3,884,715
3,062
0.11%
2,658,757
2,563
0.13%
Time Deposits
197,133,663
452,411
0.91%
178,221,780
812,901
1.82%
189,703,988
$1,556,319
1.10%
185,628,465
2,852,969
2.05%
Interest Bearing Deposits
426,996,426
546,168
0.51%
341,551,172
919,326
1.07%
395,606,793
1,804,989
0.61%
332,747,926
3,410,820
1.37%
Borrowings
101,033,443
150,599
0.59%
136,793,181
231,700
0.67%
124,396,278
576,226
0.62%
95,817,473
597,984
0.83%
Interest Bearing Liabilities
528,029,869
696,767
0.52%
478,344,353
1,151,026
0.96%
520,003,071
2,381,215
0.61%
428,565,399
4,008,804
1.25%
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 226,514,808
$ 151,878,149
$ 219,905,412
$ 124,718,871
Cost of Funds
0.37%
0.73%
0.43%
0.97%
Net Interest Margin1
$ 7,032,590
3.43%
$ 5,367,618
3.13%
$ 20,592,375
3.45%
$ 14,021,922
3.10%
Shareholders Equity
$ 80,866,605
$ 68,801,586
$ 77,531,861
$ 66,698,809
ROAA
1.35%
1.45%
1.29%
1.06%
ROAE
14.18%
14.89%
13.77%
9.91%
1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Ratios
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Loans held-for-investment to Deposits
84.45%
96.14%
95.51%
100.35%
94.34%
Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.35%
1.24%
1.26%
1.28%
1.45%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
14.18%
13.65%
13.44%
13.43%
14.89%
Efficiency Ratio
59.57%
62.38%
67.91%
67.52%
69.22%
Net Interest Margin1
3.43%
3.38%
3.55%
3.06%
3.13%
Yield on Average Earning Assets
3.77%
3.78%
4.02%
3.64%
3.81%
Yield on Securities
2.23%
2.22%
2.34%
2.30%
3.32%
Yield on Loans
4.55%
4.48%
4.61%
4.14%
4.10%
Cost of Funds
0.37%
0.42%
0.51%
0.63%
0.73%
Noninterest income to Total Revenue
27.15%
25.14%
31.46%
46.11%
48.73%
Per Share Data
Tangible Book Value
$11.14
$10.81
$10.35
$10.09
$9.75
Share Price Data
Closing Price
$12.55
$11.98
$10.90
$9.10
$7.20
Book Value Multiple
113%
111%
105%
90%
74%
Common Stock Data
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,312,565
7,305,581
7,307,915
7,283,647
7,233,751
Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic
7,341,635
7,306,710
7,295,190
7,252,552
7,234,294
Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted
7,395,062
7,354,389
7,334,463
7,312,247
7,277,112
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
10.47%
10.56%
10.95%
11.20%
11.57%
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
12.73%
12.90%
12.88%
13.21%
14.10%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio
12.73%
12.90%
12.88%
13.21%
14.10%
Total Risk Based Capital ratio
13.68%
13.86%
13.84%
14.21%
15.17%
Credit Quality
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment
0.15%
0.15%
0.41%
0.58%
1.06%
Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.10%
0.11%
0.28%
0.41%
0.49%
Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment
0.15%
0.15%
0.41%
0.58%
0.76%
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
$229,000
$191,000
$64,000
$238,000
$0
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment
1.05%
0.96%
0.92%
0.99%
1.04%
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)
1.17%
1.15%
1.16%
1.21%
1.32%
1Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
