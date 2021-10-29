Live Nation Entertainment to Participate in Morgan Stanley's European Technology Media & Telecom Conference

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's European Technology Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

