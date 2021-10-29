OTC Markets Group Welcomes FYI Resources Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced FYI Resources Limited (ASX: FYI; OTCQX: FYIRF), a resources company that is focused on developing an innovative and vertically integrated high quality, high-purity alumina, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. FYI Resources Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

FYI Resources Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FYIRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About FYI Resources Limited

FYI Resources is an Australian listed resources company that is focused on developing an innovative and vertically integrated high quality, high-purity alumina for use in various high growth tech applications.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

