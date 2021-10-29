PLDT at UBBF 2021: E2E Fiber Digitalization Drives Home Business Growth

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) 2021, MENARDO G. JIMENEZ, General Manager of PLDT's Home Broadband Services, shared his ideas about how E2E fiber digitalization promotes service growth.

Currently, the fixed communications industry is experiencing explosive growth, and broadband has become a necessity for people in the Philippines. The market competition is increasingly fierce, and more and more competitors are emerging. At the same time, PLDT is experiencing the transition period of using both new and old devices and platforms. As the No. 1 FBB company in the Philippines, PLDT has proposed three ambitious goals in this challenging era: 1. Stay ahead of the market via stronger and robust analytics and planning. 2. Outpace the competition through faster and more efficient rollout and operations. 3. Improve customer experience through automation, simplification, and intelligence.

MENARDO believes that the Golden City Project in cooperation with Huawei can promote the development of home services and help PLDT quickly achieve the goals. This project uses Huawei's E2E digital solution to ensure home broadband services in terms of precise planning, efficient construction, fast service provisioning, and customer experience management.

Digital planning enables reasonable coverage and accurate planning: The Agile Digital Operation solution is used for online planning, insight into competitors, precision marketing, and intelligent sales, helping PLDT develop a three-to five-year growth plan, avoid repeated construction, improve HC efficiency, shorten the HC distance, and maintain the leading position in the market.

Quick ODN easily merges into existing architecture to accelerate the FTTH rollout: Huawei's Quick ODN solution seamlessly integrates with the existing network architecture and does not require fiber splicing in the entire network construction process, greatly reducing labor costs. In addition, the LCP and NAP installation time is shortened from 40 minutes to 10 minutes, reducing CAPEX by 15%.

Digital ODN enables fast service provisioning and precise fault locating: In a traditional solution, tests show that 50% of NAP ports are wasted, and the average weak optical power is 3.53%. The comprehensive Digital ODN solution can accurately analyze the port loss and usage to guide service configuration. In addition, AI analysis can be used to remotely rectify faults in real time.

Service SLA increases home network value and ARPU: ONTs with the service acceleration function are used to intelligently identify and accelerate education, gaming, video, and home office services that have high requirements on home networks. In addition, Wi-Fi Sense makes Wi-Fi visible, manageable, and maintainable, reducing the home visit rate by 30% and improving customer experience.

At the end of his speed, MENARDO said, "Our ambition is to provide each home with the best quality broadband, Every Filipino family deserves. And our partnership with Huawei is definitely a step in that direction. We look forward to the outcome of our pilot test called the Golden City. And with the help of E2E fiber digitalization, we will be able to solve all the challenges of PLDT during this time of transition and during this time of escalating broadband requirements and escalating competition."

