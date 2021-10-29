ReNew ranked 10th in Fortune's Change the World list 2021 "Fortune's Change the World list honors companies that use creative tools of capitalism - including the profit motive - to address society's unmet needs" - Fortune Magazine

GURGAON, India, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW), India's leading renewable energy company, has been ranked 10th by Fortune Magazine in its annual "Change the World" list for 2021, the highest rank achieved by an Indian company in this year's list. The annual list by Fortune recognizes leading businesses that are working to improve human condition even as they pursue their business goal of seeking profitable growth.

Citing the reason for selecting ReNew, Fortune magazine says, "ReNew has the daunting task of building an alternative to fossil fuels in the nation that is the world's third-largest oil importer and one of the fastest-growing energy consumers."

Fortune's editorial team identifies companies that are making an impact on social and environmental issues globally. They evaluate companies on primarily four factors including impact on societal issues, business outcomes, innovation, and integration of socially impactful initiatives with the company's business approach.

Speaking about the recognition, a first for any renewable energy company from India, Mr Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew said, "It is heartening to see ReNew's name among the top 10 companies that are bringing about a positive change in the world. This recognition by Fortune is not only a matter of immense pride for ReNew but also for all those who are striving to contain the impact of climate change and protect communities from its adverse fallout. As a company at the vanguard of India's clean energy transition, ReNew will continue to work towards a cleaner and greener world."

View the entire 2021 Change the World list on Fortune's website

ReNew Sustainability Report – 2021 - Read here

ReNew Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2021 - Read here

About ReNew Power (or "ReNew"): ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of September 30, 2021, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.2 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects.

